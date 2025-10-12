Housing Trust flats safer after security upgrades

Release date: 11/10/25

Increased security and safety measures for Housing Trust sites are having a positive impact, with tenants reporting feeling safer at sites that were targeted for improvement.

In July, the Malinauskas Labor Government through the Housing Trust introduced immediate steps to significantly increase the amount of security and clean-up services at the Bentzen Court and Elliot Lodge sites at Gilberton.

This included 24/7 security patrols at Bentzen Court and increased security at Elliot Lodge, improved amenities including security lighting and the appointment of a dedicated housing officer to both sites.

Bentzen Court and Elliot Lodge residents have reported feeling safer, with a more cohesive tenant cohort at the site since the new measures were introduced and new lighting and improved amenities installed.

Since tougher measures were announced, two problematic tenants have been evicted from Bentzen Court.

A dedicated housing officer has now been appointed to the Barwell Flats complex in Glenside to work with tenants to reduce issues as the site becomes the next focus for the Trust.

The Housing Officer attends the complex regularly to sight and report any maintenance concerns and work with tenants on documenting antisocial behaviour.

SA Police attended Barwell Flats 1,439 times between June 2022 and July 2025.

As well as increased security measures, the Housing Trust is also progressively refurbishing and modernising several walk-up flat sites across Adelaide.

Tenants have already moved in to refurbished units at Sturt Street in the CBD and at Glengowrie following a combined $15.5 million investment across both locations.

Last month, the Malinauskas Government announced the SA Housing Trust’s Good Neighbour Policy to strengthen the existing three-strikes warning system by requiring tenants who have an antisocial behaviour complaint substantiated against them to take immediate steps to amend their behaviour.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

Making Trust walk-up flats safer across Adelaide is a work in progress. We have more to do, but it is pleasing to see the impact our swift action is already having.

Between refurbishing sites, improved security and cleaning measures and our new Good Neighbour Policy, our Government is taking seriously the issue of antisocial behaviour and we are committed to continue to support the vast majority of Trust tenants who are good neighbours, and neighbouring residents.

The Trust will continue to work with tenants, our neighbours and community groups as they continue the important work of making walk-up flats more modern, more safe and more secure.