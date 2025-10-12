Jetty set go: Landmark ready to weather future

Release date: 11/10/25

In a major boost for tourism and fishing on the Eyre Peninsula, the much-loved Streaky Bay Jetty has opened today following important restoration works to futureproof the historic structure.

Treasured by visitors and locals alike for nearly 130 years, the jetty and key tourist attraction has undergone extensive safety and structural improvements, extending its lifespan while preserving its original character.

The jetty reopening coincides with the start of boating season and warmer weather, paving the way for the welcome return of fishing, diving, and swimming at the popular recreation spot.

As part of the $9.7 million project, 89 new steel piles and cross-brace brackets have been installed to stabilise the jetty, ensuring it can remain operational for decades to come.

Rubber fenders fitted on both sides at the sea end of the structure will make berthing and mooring easier, accommodating vessels up to 70 tonnes.

New safety ladders will improve onboarding and offloading of passengers and goods, while handrails now extend along the jetty to the end of the swimming pool, enhancing accessibility for all users.

Bench seating has been added near the existing shelter to encourage people to stop and savour the stunning sea views, and some timber decking has also been replaced.

In a boost for marine activity, authorised vehicles of up to 3.5 tonnes can again travel on the jetty, enabling commercial fishing vessels to safely be refuelled.

Decaying timber removed from the 340-metre-long jetty during the project will be repurposed by the District Council of Streaky Bay and community groups, preserving these important pieces of local maritime history.

The popular Council-owned swimming pool, which was closed for safety reasons during construction, is expected to reopen at the same time following the completion of some additional council works.

The Streaky Bay Jetty Remediation began in October 2024 and supported approximately 11 full-time equivalent jobs during construction.

The project was funded by the Department for Infrastructure and Transport’s Asset Sustainment Program, and the SA Jetties Renewal Program (Renewal Program), a $20 million commitment by the State Government to improve the condition and sustainability of some of the state’s ageing jetties.

These include the nearby Haslam Jetty, with the Council awarded $824,000 under the Renewal Program to fast track a $1.6 million upgrade of the structure, improving its structural integrity, accessibility and user experience.

More than $5.3 million has so far been accepted by local councils under the Renewal Program, with Port Lincoln Town Jetty and Port Elliot Jetty successfully restored and works underway on the Ardrossan Jetty, with others to follow in the coming months.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

With the weather warming up, we are thrilled to welcome the Streaky Bay community, tourists, and visitors back to the jetty, and thank them for their patience as we completed these important works.

The Streaky Bay Jetty is an integral part of the local community and economy.

These improvements extend the jetty’s lifespan, boost safety and enhance accessibility for all jetty users.

By investing in the jetty’s future, we are supporting the commercial fishing industry on the west coast which is renowned for its premium produce.

Attributable to Travis Barber, District Council of Streaky Bay Mayor

The Streaky Bay Jetty is one of our community’s most treasured landmarks, and these vital works carried out through the Department for Infrastructure and Transport’s programs ensure its health and longevity, whilst supporting our maritime industries.

By investing in the renewal and preservation of this much-loved icon, we are safeguarding its place at the heart of our town for generations to come.