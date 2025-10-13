The Coast is Calling you to dine for half price

300,000 South Australians will receive up to $50 cashback off their meal in a new program designed to support coastal hospitality businesses impacted by the algal bloom this summer.

The $15 million Coast is Calling - Dining Cashback will cover the same coastal areas across South Australia as the travel voucher program and will be funded by the State and Federal governments as part of the Algal Bloom Summer Plan.

A public ballot will open on Monday 3 November, to be drawn on Monday 10 November, with 60,000 South Australians winning a dining cashback to be used up to Sunday, 7 December.

A further four draws of 60,000 cashback opportunities will be held for dining periods spanning December, January, February and March – with a ballot draw at the start of each month for use in that month.

South Australians can sign up for the draw throughout the program, with unsuccessful ballot winners to be automatically entered into subsequent draws unless they opt out.

Ballot winners will receive a unique code. To claim the cashback, diners will be required to upload a copy of their tax invoice from a participating business to a website along with the code to receive 50% of the cost of their meal paid back, up to a maximum of $50.

Participating businesses must be hospitality businesses in eligible coastal postcodes serving food, including restaurants, cafes, pubs, clubs, as well as takeaway venues such as fish and chip shops.

The State Government today also confirmed the popular Coast is Calling Travel Vouchers are returning for the summer holiday period, with a further 30,000 vouchers for accommodation and experiences.

The public ballot for Coast is Calling travel vouchers will be open 1-3 December. Collectively, the Dining Cashback, Travel Vouchers and Coast is Calling marketing campaign extension, represents an additional investment of more than $20 million by the State and Federal governments.

For entry details and full terms and conditions, go to www.southaustralia.com/diningcashback. Licence No: T25/1890

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The Summer Plan is comprehensive and we’re making a significant investment in supporting our hardworking coastal tourism and hospitality businesses.

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy a meal on our spectacular coast and the Coast is Calling Dining Cashback will make that even more affordable for South Australians.

Coupled with the Coast is Calling Travel Vouchers, it’s the perfect excuse to holiday along our incredible coast or have a meal at our coastal pubs, restaurants, clubs, and even fish and chip shops.

These two schemes will provide a vital boost to coastal tourism and hospitality businesses feeling the effects of the algal bloom.

Attributable to Don Farrell

I know firsthand just how hard our hospitality businesses work, often managing uncertainty, cancellations, and costs - even in peak periods.

This is one example of how the Federal and State Governments together are delivering for those businesses and the thousands of workers that they employ.

Attributable to Murray Watt

The Albanese Government is proud to back coastal communities by helping locals and visitors alike dine out and support small businesses this summer.

This program means more people enjoying their local pub or fish and chip shop, and more dollars flowing into coastal towns that rely on a strong summer season.

It’s another practical example of how governments working together can deliver real support for communities feeling the impact of the algal bloom — and keep local economies thriving.

Attributable to Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison

Whether it be your favourite pub meal, Mediterranean restaurant, or fish and chip local shop – there is an opportunity to save up to 50% this summer through the Coast is Calling - Dining Cashback program.

With 300,000 dining-cashback opportunities up for grabs, this will be a popular way to support our coastal communities this summer.

This means that our coastal hospitality businesses can open their doors with confidence this summer – and that South Australians will get to enjoy great savings along the way.

The next release of Coast is Calling Travel Vouchers for accommodation and experiences will further drive travel and spend, while getting the message out there that our coast is a magnificent place to be and not a place to shy away from this season.