Mobile phone ban drives positive behaviour

A ban on mobile phones at public high schools, introduced in 2023, continues to show huge improvements in student behaviour and wellbeing.

New data has been released as the mobile phone ‘off and away’ policy reached the two-year anniversary of its full introduction.

Department for Education incident reporting shows there has been a 72 per cent decline in matters related to mobile phone use in terms 1 and 2 of 2025 – compared to the same period in 2023, before the ban was in place.

This represents reported matters centered on students not complying with the policy or overall behaviour involving phones, along with a reduction in issues involving social media – such as cyber bullying, circulation of explicit content or other concerning online behaviour.

Issues related to social media have seen a huge drop of about 80.5 per cent from Jan-Jun 2023, when the policy was implemented, to the same time this year – 154 down to 30. Behaviour issues have decreased by 60.3 per cent from Jan-Jun 2023 to the same time this year, from 111 down to 44.

Analysis also shows that most of the issues reported in these categories have taken place off site or outside of school hours.

South Australia has the nation’s strongest mobile phone ban – ‘off and away’ for the whole day, including during breaks. This has played a significant role in helping with anti-social behaviour at schools and reducing incidents.

Building on the ban, students will also receive updated education about online safety, risks of inappropriate engagement, and how to get support around digital safety and appropriate use of devices.

Additionally, more students are feeling a greater sense of wellbeing and school connectedness, according to the most recent Wellbeing and Engagement (WEC) Collection student survey.

About 88,800 (73 per cent) South Australian public school students took part in the survey across 476 schools. Of those surveyed, 61 per cent reported feeling strongly connected to school in 2025, an increase from 59 per cent in 2022.

High wellbeing related to connectedness to school among Year 7 to 9 students rose from 51 per cent in 2023 to 54 per cent in 2025, and among Year 10 to 12 students, it increased from 54 per cent in 2023 to 58 per cent in 2025.

This indicates a meaningful improvement in students’ experiences at school, in age groups where connectedness can traditionally decline.

Of those surveyed, 42 per cent reported a strong sense of school belonging in 2025, an increase from 39 per cent in 2023.

The results reflect a range of wellbeing measures introduced by the Malinauskas Labor Government, most notably, the mobile phone ban, but also its investment of $50 million in 100 mental health and learning support specialists in schools, as well as more than 400 Autism Inclusion Teachers across primary schools.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

As the community grapples more widely with damage caused by social media platforms, this Government has taken decisive action to protect young people in school.

This nation-leading mobile phone ban has been an important change, which helps students concentrate on their studies and build face-to-face relationships.

While other states and territories have now followed our lead, South Australia remains the strongest ban in the country, with the ‘off and away’ policy also implemented during recess and lunch – meaning students are off their phones and interacting with each other through sports or club activities.

We knew this was the right thing to do and the data is reflecting that.

This has also been reflected in the wellbeing data which shows students are more connected to their school, which in turn, results in better academic achievement. Given our investments in a range of wellbeing initiatives for our schools, this is incredibly pleasing.

Attributable to Charles Campbell College Principal Kevin O’Neil

At Charles Campbell College, we understand the significant role that wellbeing has on student learning and engagement.

For several years now, we have used the student wellbeing survey results to develop a whole-school wellbeing plan with input from the students themselves.

Our students have really embraced the opportunity to have a voice at the table, and staff are seeing the benefits both in the classroom and the school yard.