New Report from Wise Business Plans Warns of Rising Rejection Rates for AI-Generated Plans

AI-generated business plans are getting flagged and rejected—Wise Business Plans reveals why human-written plans still lead to funding and visa success.

AI might save time, but it rarely wins trust—especially with lenders and immigration officers.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, NV, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AI tools flood the internet with generic, templated business plans, Wise Business Plans, the nation’s most trusted provider of custom business plan services, is issuing a critical industry warning: Banks, immigration officers, and investors can tell the difference—and it’s costing entrepreneurs approvals, funding, and visas.For time-strapped founders and immigrant entrepreneurs, it’s tempting to turn to AI-generated content to quickly produce a business plan. But according to Joseph Ferriolo, Director of Wise Business Plans and a member of the Forbes Business Council, that shortcut often becomes a dead end.“AI might save time, but it rarely wins trust,” says Ferriolo. “We’ve had client after client come to us after facing rejections tied to vague, unvetted, or AI-generated content that doesn’t meet SBA or USCIS standards. These automated tools don’t understand nuance, compliance, or financial modeling. Humans still do.”The Rise—and Risk—of AI Business Plan TemplatesOver the past 12 months, Wise Business Plans has reviewed more than 300 AI-generated business plans submitted by prospective clients seeking second-opinion evaluations. These were plans originally created using popular AI tools, often marketed as "time-saving" or "one-click" solutions.However, internal audits revealed alarming gaps in compliance and credibility:88% of AI-written plans lacked detailed or compliant financial projections71% failed to include industry-specific or visa-specific content required for regulatory review2 in 3 were flagged by immigration attorneys or lenders as “non-usable” for legal or funding purposesIn several documented cases, AI-generated business plans contributed directly to SBA loan denials and USCIS requests for evidence (RFEs) during E-2 visa evaluations.“These AI tools don’t know what a franchisor expects, or what an adjudicating officer is looking for in an E-2 visa case,” says Ferriolo. “They don’t build financial models that reflect real assumptions. They can’t interpret an FDD. They just generate filler.”The Cost of Cutting CornersBanks, immigration agencies, and investment firms are increasingly training underwriters and evaluators to identify AI-generated business plans, many of which include:Generic language not tailored to the business or industryRedundant paragraph structures common to chatbot outputFinancial tables without source assumptions or market validationAbsence of SWOT analysis, milestones, or actionable KPIsNo understanding of regional compliance or operational contextThe consequences are real: clients risk delays, denials, and missed opportunities. In fast-paced markets or tight visa timelines, a rejected business plan can mean losing investors, failing to meet a consulate deadline, or being disqualified from a franchise agreement.Why Human Expertise Still WinsWise Business Plans has long been recognized for its ability to deliver custom, professionally written business plans backed by real market research and financial acumen. Having completed over 15,000 business plans across 400+ industries, the firm brings both breadth and depth that no AI tool can match.Key advantages of Wise’s human-written plans include:✅ Tailored financial projections created by U.S.-based MBA analysts with real-world industry experience✅ Immigration- and lender-compliant formatting that meets USCIS and SBA standards✅ Custom market research and competitive positioning grounded in current economic trends✅ 1:1 consultation with planning experts, ensuring alignment with your funding or immigration goals✅ Experience across 400+ sectors, including healthcare, franchising, SaaS, logistics, hospitality, and e-commerce“We work directly with SBA-preferred lenders, immigration attorneys, and franchisors—something no chatbot or AI tool will ever be able to do,” Ferriolo emphasizes. “Our job is not to fill space. Our job is to get your plan approved.”The Human Touch Behind Every PlanClients of Wise Business Plans include startup founders, franchisees, foreign investors, non-profit directors, and real estate developers. From L-1 visa intra-company transfers to multi-million-dollar Series A investor plans, the company provides end-to-end strategic planning support.Each project is assigned a dedicated project manager and MBA writer, who conduct:Structured interviews with the clientMarket opportunity analysisCompetitive benchmarkingFinancial modeling over 5 yearsNarrative development tailored to the audience (lender, investor, USCIS officer)Unlike templates or AI systems, Wise Business Plans builds each plan from scratch, combining client insights with third-party data, SBA formatting standards, and industry best practices.Entrepreneurs: Don’t Risk Funding or ApprovalFor business owners applying for an SBA loan, investor capital, or U.S. visas like the E-2, L-1, or EB-5, using an AI-generated plan is a costly gamble. In today’s environment, decision-makers demand clarity, credibility, and custom strategy—not recycled content and auto-filled projections.Wise Business Plans encourages entrepreneurs to seek out trusted human expertise for a plan that reflects the seriousness of their business and the opportunity they’re presenting.“Your business deserves more than a shortcut,” says Ferriolo. “It deserves a plan that works.”Speak With a Real MBA Plan Writer TodayWise Business Plans offers a free initial consultation and can deliver investor- or immigration-ready plans in as little as 10 business days. To learn more or schedule a call, visit:About Wise Business PlansWise Business Plansis the industry leader in professionally written business plans for startups, franchises, visa applicants, and growing enterprises. Trusted by over 15,000 businesses and professionals across the globe, Wise delivers investor-grade, lender-ready, and USCIS-compliant plans tailored to each client’s goals. The company is a proud member of the Forbes Business Council and supports clients in over 20 countries.Media Contact:Press Team, Wise Business Plans📧 info@wisebusinessplans.com📞 1-800-496-1056

