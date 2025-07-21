Bob Marley Hope Road Stirs up the Night with an Unforgettable Premiere at Mandalay Bay

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bob Marley Hope Road , a FiveCurrents creation at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, has officially come alive on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. On Friday, July 18, the premiere kicked off with a red carpet event and wrapped up with an exclusive after party. Prior to the show, Mrs. Rita Marley and family experienced a private moment inside Hope Road.Among the red carpet attendees were several members of the Marley family, including Cedella Marley—daughter of Bob Marley and co-executive producer of Bob Marley Hope Road—alongside her sons, Skip Marley, Soul-Rebel Marley and Saiyan Marley; Karen Marley, daughter of Bob Marley; and Nesta Marley. Their presence highlighted the authenticity and heart behind the production, which reflects the spirit and vision of Bob Marley’s life and legacy.The exclusive after party was hosted by the show’s Resident DJs, Zuri Marley and Shacia Päyne Marley.Co-Executive Producers Larry Mestel and Scott Givens were also in attendance. They were joined by Nick Richards, professional basketball player with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, representing Team Jamaica in national tournament play; Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and president of MGM Resorts International; Sheldon Shepherd, actor and cast member of Bob Marley: One Love; ROME; Roger Steffens, author; Marcus McDonald of the Jamaican National Basketball Team; AJ Dybantsa, 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup MVP; Chris Blackwell, founder of Island Records; and Victor Essiet of The Mandators, known as the godfather of African Reggae.The cast flooded the floor with excitement and celebration of the brand-new show. The atmosphere buzzed with anticipation, joy and a sense of unity, amplified by the rhythm of reggae that pulsed throughout the space.“Bob Marley’s music has always been more than entertainment—it’s a global force for unity, justice and love,” said Scott Givens, executive producer of Bob Marley Hope Road. “With Bob Marley Hope Road, we wanted to create an experience that honors that legacy in a powerful way. Las Vegas is the perfect home for this story to live and inspire.”To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit hoperoad.com/.# # #About Bob Marley Hope RoadBob Marley Hope Road is brought to life by a visionary team of industry leaders, including executive producers Cedella Marley, Ziggy Marley, Larry Mestel, and Scott Givens. This collaboration ensures an authentic, world-class production that honors Bob Marley's cultural impact while creating a groundbreaking entertainment experience in Las Vegas. Bob Marley Hope Road is a FiveCurrents creation, co-produced by FiveCurrents and Primary Wave Music. Their combined expertise and unwavering commitment to Bob Marley's vision have made Hope Road a reality, inviting audiences to embark on an unforgettable journey through the heart and soul of reggae music.ABOUT FIVECURRENTSFounded in 2005, FiveCurrents has produced more than $1.7 billion worth of productions worldwide. The award-winning team has decades of experience delivering spectacular, strategic, and creative ideas on the most impressive stages of the world. FiveCurrents has created and produced live resident shows, immersive experiences, global summits, theme park parades and shows, national day celebrations, iconic festivities, innovative sports fan festivals, and numerous other global spectaculars. With 63 global ceremonies, including roles on 16 Olympic Games, their work has been broadcast to over 27 billion people and celebrated for creative excellence with 14 Emmy Awards (and 29 nominations), 112 Telly Awards, and many other industry accolades.ABOUT PRIMARY WAVE MUSICThe Home of Legends. Primary Wave Music is the leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary music in the world. The company is home to some of the most iconic songwriters, artists, and record labels across the history of recorded music including Bob Marley, Prince, Stevie Nicks, James Brown, The Doors, Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, Smokey Robinson, Whitney Houston, Ray Charles, Burt Bacharach, Neil Sedaka, Bing Crosby, Luther Vandross, Olivia Newton-John, Isaac Hayes, Andre 3000, Ric Ocasek, Axl Rose, Steven Van Zandt, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, America, War, Teddy Pendergrass, Count Basie, Traveling Wilburys (Bob Dylan), Donny Hathaway, Joey Ramone, Scott Weiland (Stone Temple Pilots), Jerry Jeff Walker, Bob Burns (Lynyrd Skynyrd), George Brown (Kool & The Gang), Sly & The Family Stone, Boston, Alice Cooper, Paul Anka, Boy George and Culture Club, Allee Willis, Paul Rodgers, Free, The Cranberries, Steve Cropper, Sarah McLachlan, Alice In Chains, Air Supply, Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), Julian Casablancas (The Strokes), Huey Lewis and the News, Itzhak Perlman, PF Sloan, Glenn Gould, Gin Blossoms, Spin Doctors, Disturbed, George Merrill & Shannon Rubicam, Steve Porcaro, Styx, Keith, Forsey, Jeff Porcaro, Chuck Mangione, Chris Isaak, Sun Records, Times Music (subsidiary of the Times of India Group), Nas Nuvens Catalog, and many more. The songs represented by Primary Wave include over 1000 Top 10 singles, and over 400 #1 hits. Since its inception in 2006, Primary Wave Music has embraced an entrepreneurial spirit, offering, and executing proactive one-of-a-kind ideas, unique services, and marketing campaigns for our artists. Primary Wave has earned a stellar reputation for being forward thinking and re-introducing classic artists and their music into the modern marketplace as well as nurturing young talent to become legends themselves. This success is based upon our team of seasoned and creative executives collaboratively working together closely with our artists as partners. As a company, we strive for excellence in the pursuit of iconic artists and catalogs that not only reflect great artistry, but impact and influence culture.ABOUT MANDALAY BAYMandalay Bay Resort and Casino is set on 120 lush acres featuring Mandalay Bay Beach, a tropical pool paradise with real sand. The Michelob ULTRA Arena, award-winning restaurants, exhilarating entertainment, unique shopping, Shark Reef Aquarium and the 2-million-square-foot convention center combine to make Mandalay Bay a captivating Las Vegas resort destination. The resort offers three distinct hotel experiences: Mandalay Bay with 3,211 luxurious rooms and suites reflecting a modern tropical ambiance; Four Seasons Hotel, offering 424 rooms and suites; and the luxury all-suite W Las Vegas. Mandalay Bay is operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit mandalaybay.com, call toll free at (877) 632-7800, or find us on Instagram, Facebook and X.MEDIA CONTACTS:Julieana Tella | Kylie StaudenmaierKirvin Doak CommunicationsHopeRoadPR@kirvindoak.comScott Ghertner | Allyson WadmanMGM Resorts Internationalsghertner@mgmresorts.com | awadman@mgmresorts.com

