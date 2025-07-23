Clutch Coffee Celebrates Charleston Community with Free Drinks and New Location in Dorchester

Clutch's New location in Dorchester Clutch Is Known for It's Friendly Customer Service

Clutch is opening its second location in Charleston, hooking up the community with free drinks on Grand Opening Day (and for first responders prior to opening).

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fueled by an outpouring of local support, Clutch Coffee is opening its second Charleston-area location in Dorchester less than a month after launching in Mount Pleasant. The Carolinas-based drive-thru favorite has quickly found a loyal following in the Lowcountry, prompting the rapid expansion.To celebrate the Dorchester grand opening, Clutch will kick off the week by delivering over 2,000 free drinks to local educators, first responders, and community organizations, a signature gesture rooted in the company’s values and charitable initiative, Clutch Cares . The location will host soft launch hours on Thursday, July 24, and Friday, July 25, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The official Grand Opening celebration will take place on Saturday, July 26, with FREE small drinks for all guests from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. One of the featured drinks includes a limited-edition Charleston Cheerwine Mocha, a unique, signature drink made with the Carolina soda brand. One lucky guest who downloads the Clutch Rewards App before the weekend will also win a full month of free coffee.“Charleston welcomed us with open arms, and we’re honored to grow so quickly in a community that shares our values,” said Darren Spicer, Clutch Coffee’s Co-Founder and CEO. “Our mission has always been about more than great coffee; it’s about investing in people, supporting local causes, and showing up for the communities we serve. Opening our second Charleston location this soon is a testament to the incredible local response and the culture we’re building together.”Clutch Coffee has quickly developed a cult following throughout the Carolinas thanks to its vibrant culture, charitable giving, and high-quality ingredients. Through its Clutch Cares program, the company regularly donates to local schools, nonprofits, and frontline workers, partnering directly with the communities surrounding each of its locations. In addition to its beverage offerings, the brand is also known for providing meaningful employment opportunities and creating a team culture rooted in energy, purpose, and service.Located at 8389 Dorchester Rd, Charleston, SC., the new location brings Clutch Coffee’s total store count to 17 locations across North and South Carolina, with continued expansion planned for late 2025 and beyond.#######About Clutch Coffee BarClutch Coffee Bar is a customer-centric company that redefines the drive-thru beverage experience. Voted Top 40/40 Hottest Start-up Fast Casual by QSR Magazine and Founded in 2018 in the Carolinas, Clutch sources only the finest coffee beans from around the world. Clutch is passionate about delivering the best coffee, energy drinks, and other specialty beverages, as they revitalize the lost art of customer service. Integral to the company's mission is the Clutch Cares Program which gives back to each community by hosting events and supporting local charities. For more information, please visit www.clutchcoffeebar.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.