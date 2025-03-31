SeedLegals and Startup Grind NYC Team Up to Support Founders with Community, Events and Fundraising Tools

SeedLegals Logo Startup Grind Logo

SeedLegals partners with Startup Grind NYC to support founders with events, networking, and legal resources.

SeedLegals is built by founders, for founders—and there’s no better way to connect with and support the next generation of entrepreneurs than through the vibrant Startup Grind community” — Anthony Rose, CEO and co-founder at SeedLegals

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeedLegals, a leading platform for automated legal documents and fundraising solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Startup Grind New York City. This exciting collaboration brings together two powerhouses in the startup ecosystem to support founders through high-impact events, community connections, and exclusive offers.Since February, SeedLegals has been actively involved in Startup Grind NYC’s signature gatherings, including the monthly Founder Drinks Roundtable and Pitches and Pints showcase. As an official partner and sponsor, SeedLegals is not only showing up to support the founder community in person, but also offering a dedicated partner deal for Startup Grind members.“SeedLegals is built by founders, for founders—and there’s no better way to connect with and support the next generation of entrepreneurs than through the vibrant Startup Grind community,” said Anthony Rose, CEO and co-founder at SeedLegals. “New York has one of the most incredible startup ecosystems we’ve seen anywhere, and we’re thrilled to be part of it and working with Startup Grind NYC. We're excited to meet amazing founders in NYC, share what we've learned, and help them grow faster with the right tools and legal infrastructure from day one.”"Startup Grind is dedicated to fostering a strong and supportive ecosystem for New York City's entrepreneurs. Partnering with SeedLegals allows us to provide our community with invaluable resources and tools that address critical needs for growth, like navigating legal and fundraising complexities. We're delighted to join forces with SeedLegals to further empower our members and help them build successful businesses." - Joshua Ness, Director, Startup Grind NYCThe partnership marks another milestone in SeedLegals' US expansion, reinforcing its commitment to building meaningful relationships with founders on the ground. With a shared mission of making entrepreneurship more accessible, SeedLegals and Startup Grind NYC are creating an environment where founders can learn, grow, and thrive—together.As part of the partnership, Startup Grind NYC members can access a 10% discount on selected SeedLegals services—a small way to lower the barriers for early-stage founders and help more teams get investment-ready. Visit the SeedLegals for Startup Grind members page to learn more.Interested in meeting the team? Join us at the next Startup Grind NYC events: Pitches and Pints — April 17 Founder Drinks Roundtable — April 25About SeedLegalsSeedLegals is a leading platform for automated legal documents and fundraising solutions. Trusted by over 60,000 companies and backed by a team of 160, SeedLegals streamlines the legal and fundraising process, helping startups save time and money while growing their businesses. To learn more about SeedLegals and how it supports startups across the US, visit seedlegals.com/us.About Startup GrindStartup Grind is the world’s largest community of startups, founders, innovators, and creators. Through monthly events, conferences, and online content, Startup Grind supports millions of entrepreneurs across the globe.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.