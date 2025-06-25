Foodies Care Announces Legacy of Leaders Awards Ceremony Honoring Local Volunteers on July 30 in Jacksonville, FL

Foodies Care Logo Foodies Care March 2025 Legacy of Leaders Event Foodies Care March 2025 Legacy of Leaders Donation

Foodies Care is giving back to Jacksonville, FL's nonprofit standout individuals who go above and beyond, often without expecting a thank you.

Our events are fun, while also inspiring real, tangible change. We’re here to feed people, support nonprofits, and spotlight the everyday heroes making it happen.” — Anne Ackerson, President of Foodies Care

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foodies Care , a nonprofit dedicated to fighting hunger and homelessness in Jacksonville, will host the Legacy of Leaders Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Jacksonville Golf and Country Club, honoring twelve individuals for their exceptional volunteer service. Each honoree’s nonprofit will receive a $1,500 stipend to support their ongoing work, which amounts to over $115,000 in monetary donations and marketing grants.Known for its engaging, food-centered fundraising events, Foodies Care invites supporters to join year-round “friend-raisers” that combine great experiences with lasting impact for only $25/month.Legacy of Leaders Award categories include:- Gary Chartrand Lifetime Service Award- John Delaney Beacon of Hope Award- Damon Olinto Volunteer of the Year- Brian Sexton Community Impact Award- Major Harding Unsung Hero Award- Wally Conway Human Dignity Award- Ed Tennant Dedication and Commitment Award- Chris and Stacey Wilkinson Nourishing Hands Award- Spencer Boulter Shelter Builder Award- Barbara Westrick Heart of Service AwardThe Legacy of Leaders ceremony kicks off a lineup of immersive, fun-filled foodie experiences hosted by Foodies Care throughout the year, including:- August 13, 2025: Bourbon & Smoke- September 10, 2025: Irish Tap & Table- October 8, 2025: Strike Out Homelessness- November 14, 2025: Vines & Steins- December 10, 2025: Target Hope Friendraiser- January 15, 2026: The Horse's Mouth Sip & ServeFounded by Mike White, a Jacksonville-based entrepreneur, Foodies Care was born from a musical production he created in 2014 that explored the realities of homelessness. Since then, it has provided financial support and custom marketing to 10+ local nonprofits, including Feeding Northeast Florida, Mission House, and 6:8 Ministries, which typically struggle to secure these resources.“Our events are fun, while also inspiring real, tangible change,” said Anne Ackerson, President of Foodies Care. “We’re here to feed people, support nonprofits, and spotlight the everyday heroes making it happen.”To RSVP for the event or nominate someone who deserves to be seen and celebrated, visit FoodiesCare.org . Nominations close on July 15th at midnight.About Foodies CareFoodies Care is a Jacksonville-based nonprofit dedicated to fighting hunger and homelessness by supporting local organizations with strategic marketing and fundraising events. Through dynamic community gatherings, annual funding initiatives, and resources, Foodies Care helps nonprofits amplify their missions, reach wider audiences, and make a lasting impact across Northeast Florida.

