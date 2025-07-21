Submit Release
Dalkom Artlab Launches StikkiDol, a New AI Idol With Unique “Stikki Pop” Music

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A distinctive new AI idol has arrived, capturing online attention with an unconventional style. StikkiDol, a stick-figure-inspired character with a playful and cute design, pioneers a unique genre called “Stikki Pop” — a quirky blend of game sound effects, electronic tones, and catchy melodies.

StikkiDol was conceived, developed, and launched by Dalkom Artlab, a Korea-based AI-first creative content studio. Beyond music releases, Dalkom Artlab plans to expand the StikkiDol universe through cartoons, short-form videos, and other serialized content, building an engaging connection with fans worldwide.

In particular, StikkiDol’s lighthearted and distinctive tracks are perfect as background sounds for social media platforms, making them instantly appealing and shareable. StikkiDol’s music is now available on Spotify and all major streaming platforms.

Dalkom Artlab is also known for creating other innovative AI muses, including Aaraya — an India-born AI pop star, and Amirel — a futuristic, cyber-inspired AI muse. In addition, the studio has launched creative music projects such as KPop Game Hunter and KPop Food Hunter, which merge K-pop sensibilities with playful thematic content.

Dalkom Artlab is committed to developing a diverse range of AI-driven content and looks forward to future collaborations across industries, bringing fresh ideas and entertainment experiences to audiences globally.

