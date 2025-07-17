Dalkom Artlab Launches AI K-Pop Project KPop Game Hunter, Vol.1 Heartcore

Pixelina, AI artist from KPop Game Hunter, debuts with Vol.1 Heartcore album by Dalkom Artlab.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

AI-first IP Studio Dalkom Artlab Announces Global Release of KPop Game Hunter, Vol.1 Heartcore

Dalkom Artlab, an AI-first IP studio, proudly announces the global release of its first full-length album, KPop Game Hunter, Vol.1 Heartcore, now available on Spotify and all major music platforms.

KPop Game Hunter is an innovative project that blurs the line between gaming and reality, featuring the AI character "Pixelina" as its lead artist. All aspects of the project — from brand development and design to music production — were created entirely using AI, showcasing a groundbreaking AI-KPop initiative.

In an era where K-Pop dominates global pop culture, Dalkom Artlab is leading the way by harnessing AI to deliver a bold creative vision and a new production model. This project exemplifies how AI technology empowers creative studios to bring innovative intellectual properties to life quickly and efficiently.

Following this album release, KPop Game Hunter will expand into additional content including animation and a graphic novel, further developing its unique universe.

Looking ahead, Dalkom Artlab plans to continue developing a diverse range of AI-powered content, leveraging its expertise in AI content planning and production to expand its global presence and influence.

🔗 Listen now: https://open.spotify.com/album/4UNvrRrOFGj2ZpnStiBdQL

