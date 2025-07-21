KPop Food Hunter Launches With Taste Korea and Taste India Albums Available Now

KPop Food Hunter album cover featuring Taste Korea and Taste India, celebrating food and K-pop culture.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI-first IP Studio Dalkom Artlab Announces KPop Food Hunter Series: Taste Korea and Taste India Now Available

Dalkom Artlab, an AI-first IP studio, proudly announces the launch of its innovative music series, KPop Food Hunter, with the release of its first two volumes: Taste Korea and Taste India. Both albums are now available on Spotify and all major music platforms.

KPop Food Hunter is a playful, creative project that introduces world cultures through food, melody, and K-Pop sensibility. Featuring catchy, upbeat songs about iconic dishes, the series celebrates not just food but also the vibrant lifestyles of young people in each country.

The Taste Korea album captures the flavors and youthful spirit of Korean street food and pop culture, while Taste India blends colorful melodies and rhythms inspired by Indian cuisine and the energetic vibe of India’s youth.

Notably, *Taste India* becomes even more special as it features Aaraya, Dalkom Artlab’s India-born AI K-Pop artist, making the album a meaningful cross-cultural collaboration.

Dalkom Artlab plans to expand the KPop Food Hunter series with future volumes showcasing the foods and cultures of additional countries, creating a fun and globally appealing musical journey that connects audiences everywhere through music and food.

As an AI-first IP studio, Dalkom Artlab is at the forefront of reimagining global entertainment by leveraging AI technology to develop next-generation K-Pop artists, characters, and projects. From concept development and design to music production, every aspect of KPop Food Hunter is powered by AI, reflecting Dalkom Artlab’s vision to build a diverse and innovative portfolio of creative IPs.

In addition, KPop Food Hunter offers opportunities for future collaboration with food brands around the world, positioning its music as a unique promotional tool to celebrate and market their products through catchy K-Pop melodies.



