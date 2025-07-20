Immigration clearance service at the three ports between Macao and Zhuhai will resume starting from 5pm on 20 July 2025

MACAU, July 20 - Following the discussion and consultation between Macao and Zhuhai authorities, and in accordance with the Chief Executive Dispatch, pursuant to Sub-item 8 of Item 1 of Article 11 of Law No. 11/2020 (Civil Protection Law), the Border Gate Checkpoint, the Qingmao Checkpoint, and the Zhuhai-Macao Cross-Border Industrial Zone Checkpoint will resume immigration clearance service starting from 5:00 pm on 20 July 2025.

