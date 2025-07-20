Submit Release
News Search

There were 305 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,272 in the last 365 days.

Immigration clearance service at the three ports between Macao and Zhuhai will resume starting from 5pm on 20 July 2025

MACAU, July 20 - Following the discussion and consultation between Macao and Zhuhai authorities, and in accordance with the Chief Executive Dispatch, pursuant to Sub-item 8 of Item 1 of Article 11 of Law No. 11/2020 (Civil Protection Law), the Border Gate Checkpoint, the Qingmao Checkpoint, and the Zhuhai-Macao Cross-Border Industrial Zone Checkpoint will resume immigration clearance service starting from 5:00 pm on 20 July 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Immigration clearance service at the three ports between Macao and Zhuhai will resume starting from 5pm on 20 July 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more