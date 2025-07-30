Argent LNG Ignites Talent Search to Power Next-Generation LNG Export Terminal at Port Fourchon

GTT Cryogenic Membrane LNG Containment Tanks Argent GTT Ships Entering Port Fourchon Argent LNG Argent LNG GTT Tanks 2 Argent Logo

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argent LNG , a trailblazing U.S. LNG developer committed to delivering cleaner, reliable energy to nations of shared values, today announced the launch of a strategic talent acquisition campaign aimed at assembling a world-class leadership team. This team will drive the development of Argent’s flagship LNG export terminal at Port Fourchon, positioning the company at the forefront of the global energy transition.Jonathan Bass, CEO of Argent LNG, articulates the heart of the company’s mission:“We are more than an LNG developer — we are energy architects shaping a future where baseload power fuels growing economies and communities. Our goal is to deliver LNG with true impact to countries aligned with our values, building infrastructure that drives opportunity, stability, and sustainable growth.”Critical Leadership Roles Now Open:-Project Management, VP of Engineering & Project Development-Commercial & LNG Marketing Lead-Project Finance Controller-Construction Director-Gas Supply & Midstream ManagerArgent LNG’s hiring process is designed with intentionality and inclusivity at its core. Prospective candidates are invited to submit a resume and personalized letter of introduction, allowing them to share their unique vision and alignment with Argent’s values. Shortlisted applicants will engage in a virtual interview via Zoom, followed by a final in-person meeting in Houston, Texas — ensuring a thorough and human-centered selection journey.This innovative approach underscores Argent LNG’s commitment to attracting diverse, visionary leaders capable of navigating the complex technical, regulatory, and geopolitical challenges of modern LNG infrastructure development.About Argent LNGArgent LNG is redefining U.S. LNG development through modular, scalable terminal design paired with strong Gulf Coast partnerships. The company aims to deliver up to 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of lower-carbon LNG by 2030 to key allies and fast-growing markets worldwide. Argent LNG stands at the intersection of energy innovation and strategic diplomacy, powering progress with integrity. Learn more at www.argentlng.com

Argent LNG, Built Faster. Delivered Smarter. Sustaining Energy Tomorrow.

