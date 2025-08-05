Louisiana Port and Energy Leaders Chett Chiasson & Jason Lanclos to Headline Strategic Energy Dialogue at Gastech Milan

Chett Chiasson, Executive Director Greater Lafourche Port Commission Jason Lanclos Port Fourchon is a multi-use coastal port that functions primarily as a land base for multiple offshore energy support service companies. Argent LNG GTT Tanks 2 Argent LNG LM9000

Louisiana Port and Energy Leaders Chett Chiasson and Jason Lanclos to Headline Strategic Energy Dialogue at Gastech 2025 in Milan

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argent LNG is proud to announce that Chett Chiasson, Executive Director of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission (GLPC) and Chair of the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) Board of Directors for the 2024–2026 term, will join M. Jason Lanclos, P.E., Director of State Energy Development and Planning for Louisiana Economic Development (LED) and the Department of Energy and Natural Resources (DENR), for a featured discussion at Gastech 2025 in Milan, Italy. The event will take place at Argent LNG’s Booth D10.Their joint appearance—“Ports, Policy, and the Future of Energy: How Louisiana is Redefining the Global Energy Hub”—will explore the expanding role of U.S. ports in enabling energy innovation, and how Louisiana’s integrated approach to infrastructure, permitting, and industrial development is becoming a model for the world.Why This Matters:As the global energy system pivots toward lower-carbon fuels, modular infrastructure, and resilient supply chains, Louisiana’s unique port ecosystem is emerging as a global differentiator. Port Fourchon, the United States’ premier offshore energy port, serves as the logistical nerve center for much of the Gulf of Americas oil and gas operations—and now, it is rapidly becoming a hub for LNG exports, CCUS staging, and hydrogen development.Chett Chiasson and Jason Lanclos will discuss how the alignment of state policy, port authority leadership, and private-sector execution is fast-tracking the infrastructure needed to deliver the next generation of energy solutions—both domestically and globally.Topics will include:• The strategic role of Port Fourchon in the energy export economy• The transformation of U.S. ports into multi-energy platforms• How Louisiana is integrating LNG, CCUS, hydrogen, and nuclear into a unified infrastructure and permitting model• The potential of Argent LNG’s 25 MTPA modular export terminal to anchor new global trade routes from Louisiana• Why U.S. ports must take a leading role in energy security and innovationChett Chiasson, who has led the Greater Lafourche Port Commission since 2010, is a national voice on the future of port infrastructure and energy logistics. In 2024, he was named Chair of the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) Board of Directors, representing more than 130 port authorities throughout the Americas.Jason Lanclos, a senior energy official with deep experience across LED, DENR, and the Governor’s Office, is directing Louisiana’s strategy for next-generation energy sources. His work spans permitting, project development, and stakeholder coordination for CCUS, hydrogen, and advanced nuclear energy—with a focus on export and commercialization.About Argent LNGArgent LNG is a next-generation U.S. liquefied natural gas developer based in Louisiana. Focused on building secure, scalable infrastructure to meet global demand, Argent LNG is committed to operational excellence, community investment, and supporting America’s allies with low-carbon, cost-competitive energy. Learn more at www.argentlng.com or visit us at Booth D10 at Gastech 2025 in Milan.Event Details:Gastech 2025Milan, ItalyArgent LNG Booth D10Date and time of the discussion to be announced

Argent LNG, Built Faster. Delivered Smarter. Sustaining Energy Tomorrow.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.