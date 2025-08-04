Argent LNG’s 'Louisiana First' Approach Sets a New Standard for Localized Energy Infrastructure Development

Argent LNG Argent LNG Argent LNG GTT Tanks 2 Argent LNG Port Fourchon is a multi-use coastal port that functions primarily as a land base for multiple offshore energy support service companies.

Beginning with GIS, Argent proves it’s actions—not lip service—that define its commitment to community and execution.

Partnering with Louisiana contractors like GIS isn’t just local pride—it’s a strategic move to build smarter, faster, and stronger with people who know this region best” — Jonathan Bass, Chairman & CEO

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an energy industry often criticized for lofty promises and transient commitments, Argent LNG is taking a stand—and taking action. By initiating early development with Galliano-based Grand Isle Shipyard ( GIS ), Argent isn’t just talking about local investment—it’s leading with it.This first move signals a broader philosophy: Argent LNG’s “Louisiana First” procurement approach is more than policy—it’s the foundation of how the company plans to build a 25 MTPA world-scale LNG export terminal in Port Fourchon, deliver on time and budget, and help restore confidence in large energy project execution.Rethinking Risk, Starting with Local WisdomIn contrast to other mega-projects that often rely on out-of-state or international contractors unfamiliar with Louisiana’s unique industrial and environmental landscape, Argent LNG is investing in companies who live and work in the region. The difference is more than symbolic—it’s strategic.“Everyone talks about supporting local communities—but Argent LNG is doing it in a way that matters,” said Jonathan Bass, Chairman & CEO of Argent LNG. “Our choice to begin development with GIS, one of the Gulf Coast’s most capable and trusted engineering and construction firms, proves that we’re not just checking boxes. These are partners who’ve weathered hurricanes, built through supply chain crunches, and know the regulators and terrain. That experience reduces risk—and raises our confidence.”Why “Louisiana First” Is the Right StrategyLouisiana has one of the most sophisticated industrial labor forces and energy supply chains in the world. Yet far too often, companies parachute in with outside contractors unfamiliar with the coastal terrain, environmental nuances, and regulatory complexity. That inexperience often results in:Change orders and permitting delaysMisunderstandings with local officialsWorkforce friction and low community trustSchedule and cost overrunsArgent LNG is taking a different path—prioritizing Louisiana contractors who:Possess decades of proven performance in the regionEmploy local talent and grow in-state capabilitiesUnderstand the unique demands of building in hurricane-prone, environmentally sensitive areasBring deep relationships with state agencies and regulatorsEconomic Multiplier for LouisianaBy anchoring its project to Louisiana’s energy ecosystem, Argent LNG is setting up a powerful ripple effect for the state’s economy. The project is expected to:Create thousands of high-paying jobs across fabrication, logistics, construction, and professional servicesSupport small and medium-sized businesses through subcontracting and supplier agreementsFacilitate local workforce training and vocational education programsGenerate long-term economic resilience in coastal parishes long tied to the energy sector“This is about more than just a plant—it’s about building opportunity for generations of Louisiana families,” added Bass. “Working with partners like GIS is how we create real value for the community and de-risk one of the most ambitious LNG projects in the hemisphere.”Built to Deliver and Ready for the FutureArgent LNG’s 25 MTPA export facility is scheduled to break ground in 2027, with first LNG deliveries targeted for 2030. Designed around modular liquefaction technology and best-in-class environmental performance, the project is also exploring integration with carbon capture, storage, and hydrogen modules to stay competitive in a low-carbon global energy future.And while global headlines are dominated by supply shocks and geopolitics, Argent is focused on resilience: building a reliable, secure U.S. LNG supply chain anchored in local talent and trust.About Argent LNGArgent LNG is a next-generation U.S. liquefied natural gas developer based in Louisiana. Focused on building secure, scalable infrastructure to meet global demand, Argent LNG is committed to operational excellence, community investment, and supporting America’s allies with low-carbon, cost-competitive energy. Learn more at www.argentlng.com or visit us at Booth D10 at Gastech 2025 in Milan.

Argent lng is positioned to transform the landscape of the US LNG sector. Energizing the world today, for a brighter, cleaner tomorrow.

