Hydration Is Safety: Protecting Youth Athletes from Dehydration & Heat Illness

Naples Soccer Academy Corporation 501(c)(3)

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naples Soccer Academy (NSA), a club-neutral 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated exclusively to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida (EIN-99-2663889), is issuing an public service announcement on a critical issue impacting youth athletes: dehydration.Recent studies have highlighted a preventable trend - thousands of young athletes across the country begin practices and games in a dehydrated state, often resulting in heat-related illnesses and emergency hospital visits. Despite casual mentions during pre-season meetings, hydration is too often overlooked as a core component of athlete safety.According to a 2022 systematic review published in Nutrients , an alarming 81% of youth athletes were found to be hypohydrated, meaning their bodies were already dehydrated before exercise began. This level of dehydration can significantly impair: - Physical performance- Cognitive function- Thermoregulation.Even at the collegiate level - where medical support is more comprehensive - the risks remain high. A separate study published in Current Sports Medicine Reports revealed: - 8% of exertional heat illness (EHI) cases required emergency hospitalization - Common incidents included heat cramps, syncope (fainting), and heat stroke."Hydration is not just about performance - it's about safety," said Jason Gruner, Executive Director of Naples Soccer Academy. "Every parent, coach, and athlete should treat proper hydration as seriously as any piece of protective equipment."To help simplify the message, NSA recommends a hydration guideline popularized by NFL legend Tom Brady , now widely adopted across youth sports programs: Drink at least half your body weight in ounces of water per day. For optimum safety during hot weather or intense training, aim for your full body weight in ounces, supplemented with electrolytes that are free from sugar and caffeine.Examples:120 lb. athlete -> 60/120 oz of water daily-160 lb. athlete -> 80/160 oz of water daily-NSA emphasizes that no athlete should ever be denied water when requested – in alignment with SafeSport policies and recommendations. Heat illness and dehydration are entirely preventable when hydration is prioritized.About Naples Soccer Academy (NSA): Naples Soccer Academy is a club-neutral, 501(c)(3) nonprofit (EIN-99-2663889) committed to empowering young female athletes through elite-level training and mentorship. Led by collegiate and professional female athletes, NSA offers year-round development in a supportive, athlete-first environment designed to elevate performance on and off the pitch

Legal Disclaimer:

