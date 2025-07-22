FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES COMING-OF-AGE COMEDY “MAGNETOSPHERE”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the coming-of-age comedy MAGNETOSPHERE, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting July 22, 2025

MAGNETOSPHERE is a story about different kinds of love through the eyes of a teen girl with an unconventional brain. A story full of feelings and silliness — kind of like adolescence itself.” — Filmmaker Nicola Rose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the coming-of-age comedy MAGNETOSPHERE, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting July 22, 2025.

In MAGNETOSPHERE, it’s 1997, the Hale-Bopp comet is passing by Earth, and teenager Maggie Campion has a secret. She can see sounds and hear colors, and she experiences the world in a heightened, special way. Shy and cautious, Maggie has always kept this to herself. But when she moves cross-country with her family, Maggie’s world is shaken up. When she starts school and her theatrical, fun-loving dad mounts a ramshackle production of THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE at the local community theatre, Maggie meets several important people: a first love, a new best friend, a teacher who recognizes Maggie’s differences, and the family’s loony handyman-exterminator, Gil, who nurses a formidable hidden talent. Together, these oddball folks will lead Maggie to realize her differences have a name — synesthesia.

Written and directed by Nicola Rose, MAGNETOSPHERE was produced by Tierney Boorboor, Rebeka Herron, and Drew Martin. The featured cast includes: Shayelin Martin (Wild Goat Surf), Patrick McKenna (The Red Green Show), Colin Mochrie (Whose Line is it Anyway?), Steven He (YouTube star known for “Emotional Damage!”/Asian Dad videos), Debra McGrath (Little Mosque on the Prairie), Tara Strong (The Powerpuff Girls, Teen Titans), Tania Webb (Better Days), Mikayla Kong (Accused), and Zooey Schneider (Li’l Stompers).

"MAGNETOSPHERE is a story about different kinds of love: between families, between friends, first love, confused love, through the eyes of a teen girl with an unconventional brain,” said filmmaker Nicola Rose. “MAGNETOSPHERE is a story full of feelings and silliness — kind of like adolescence itself.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire MAGNETOSPHERE directly with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

MAGNETOSPHERE: www.magnetospheremovie.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

