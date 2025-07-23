SmartVault Introduces SmartRequestAI: Full Automation Document Collection and Client Intake for Tax Professionals

Dania Buchanan, CEO, SmartVault SmartVault Logo Document Management

SmartRequestAI uses proprietary AI to cut 60-90 minutes off tax prep: automating client document collection and ensuring client data is complete and accurate.

(LSE:(LON:GETB))

The power of AI to automate client intake equals huge value within SmartVault’s secure infrastructure. Efficiency is increased and firm risk is reduced, limiting apps with access to sensitive data.” — Dania Buchanan, President

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmartVault , the trusted leader in document management and client collaboration software for accounting professionals, today announced the upcoming release of SmartRequestAITM, a powerful new tool designed to transform the way firms collect client information and documents during tax season.Launching later this year to enable firms before the tax season rush, SmartRequestAI uses proprietary AI technology to automate and streamline one of the most time-consuming parts of tax prep: gathering the right client documents and ensuring client intake data is complete and accurate. With SmartRequestAI, accounting professionals can save 60–90 minutes per return, significantly reducing bottlenecks and improving client experience.A self-contained, secure tax prep ecosystem , SmartRequestAI strengthens SmartVault’s mission to automate document workflows for firms at every stage of the tax prep process. From client intake to delivery to compliant document archiving — all without the need for additional third-party software.“Harnessing the power of AI to automate the client intake process delivers massive value to our customers,” said Dania Buchanan, SmartVault President. “And the ability to deliver this feature within SmartVault’s secure infrastructure means we not only increase efficiency, but we reduce firm risk by limiting the number of third-party apps with access to sensitive client data — a key consideration to firms as they continue to build out their tech stack.”Key Capabilities:• AI powered questionnaire and document request list unique to each client• Bulk creation of client requests to save time• Firm friendly dashboard to monitor status• Organized workpaper generated from completed request, ready for import to your tax software• SOC 2 Type 2 Compliant solution to help you meet industry requirements around the protection of client dataBeating the Competition: Unlike standalone solutions in market today, SmartRequestAI is built directly into the SmartVault platform and leverages prior year returns stored in SmartVault, minimizing risk to the firm of exposing client tax information to additional third-party systems. Firms can fully automate the client intake process, communication, review, delivery and archive workflow all in one secure platform.Why It Matters• Reduces manual admin and back-and-forth emails• Saves up to 60-90 minutes per return• Helps firms scale during peak season without increasing headcount• Minimizes risk and centralizes client data in a secure environment• Streamlines the client experience with a secure, modern interface that simplifies document collection and communication• Eliminates hassle with SmartScan, a built-in scanner that lets clients snap and upload clear, professional PDFs directly from their phone or tablet“SmartRequestAI represents the kind of tech I’m always looking for, tools that streamline the process without sacrificing client experience,” said Nick Boscia, The Balanced CPA, Managing Partner at Boscia & Boscia PC, and a SmartVault Customer Advisory Council member. By automating document requests and eliminating unnecessary follow-up, we’re not just saving time, we’re creating space for deeper work, better client relationships, and a healthier tax season. That’s the kind of efficiency The Balanced CPA stands for.”SmartRequestAI will be available to all SmartVault customers later this year, enabling firms to reap tangible and meaningful benefits this tax season.To join the waitlist, register for a sneak peek webinar, and be among the first to experience SmartRequestAI, visit https://www.smartvault.com/smartrequestai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.