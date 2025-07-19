Council President Stewart to Hold Media Availability on July 21 at 12:30 p.m.

MARYLAND, July 19 - For Immediate Release: Friday, July 18, 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 18, 2025—On Monday, July 21 at 12:30 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart will hold a media availability to discuss Council matters.

Council President Stewart will discuss the Council’s upcoming worksession and planned action on Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA 25-02), Workforce Housing -Development, as part of Council’s ongoing efforts to expand housing types for all residents. The purpose of this zoning measure is to encourage the development of workforce housing and more diverse building types in select residential zones. Under these amendments, the County could allow multiple housing types in the residential R-40, R-60, R-90, and R-200 zones located along major travel corridors such as boulevards and downtown streets, with a 15 percent workforce housing requirement for most units. Councilmembers Friedson and Fani-González are the lead sponsors of this ZTA, and Council President Stewart is a cosponsor.

Additionally, Stewart will preview the Council's briefing with the Department of Environmental Protection on the Solid Waste Disposal plan, and the public hearings for Bill 26-25, Vegetation – Invasive Plants and its accompanying ZTA 25-10, which is led by Councilmember Glass. Stewart is co-sponsoring the legislation.

The Council president’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the news media must RSVP before 11 a.m. on July 21 to Lucia Jimenez at [email protected] to receive the Zoom login information.

