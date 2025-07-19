Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on July 21, 2025

MARYLAND, July 19 - For Immediate Release: Friday, July 18, 2025

Committees will receive a briefing about 2024 police statistical data and review a supplemental appropriation for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service and the draft Master Plan of Highways and Transitways 2025 technical update

The Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet on Monday, July 21 at 9:30 a.m. to receive a briefing about the 2024 Police Statistical Data Report and review a $1.9 million supplemental appropriation for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS).

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Kristin Mink.

The Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. to review the Planning Board draft of the Master Plan on Highways and Transitways 2025 technical update.

The members of the TE Committee include Chair Evan Glass, Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe and Council President Kate Stewart.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Briefing - 2024 Police Statistical Data Report

Briefing: The PS Committee will receive a briefing from Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) representatives about the 2024 police statistical data, as required by Bill 45-20, Police – Community Policing – Data. The legislation, which was enacted in 2021, requires MCPD to make certain reports and post certain datasets on Data Montgomery related to police-community interactions. The legislation expanded upon Bill 33-19, Police – Community Policing, which was enacted in 2020 and requires MCPD to provide an annual data report to the Council by Feb. 1 of each year. The report includes demographic data about sworn officers and information about police contacts with the community, including recruitment events, use of force, and community complaints about use of force.

Resolution to approve Supplemental Appropriation #25-76 to the FY25 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, FY25 Senator Amoss Fire, Rescue and Ambulance Fund (State 508) Grant, $1,995,461.00

Review: The PS Committee will review a $1.9 million supplemental appropriation for MCFRS to receive a Fiscal Year 2025 grant from the Senator William H. Amoss Fire, Rescue, and Ambulance (State 508) Fund grant, also known as the Amoss Fund. The appropriation will fund the acquisition or rehabilitation of apparatus and capital equipment, and the renovation of facilities used to house apparatus.

The Amoss Fund was established to provide grants for fire, rescue, and ambulance services to promote high-quality service and the continued financial viability of volunteer fire, rescue, and ambulance companies. This supplemental appropriation represents the priorities established by Montgomery County Fire Chief Corey Smedley, in coordination with the Montgomery County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association (MCFRA), for the renovation of stations and acquisition of fire and rescue equipment.

Master Plan on Highways and Transitways (MPOHT) - 2025 Technical Update

Review: The TE Committee will review the Planning Board draft of the Master Plan of Highways and Transitways 2025 technical update. The Master Plan of Highways and Transitways is a comprehensive summary of all significant existing and planned roadway and transitway infrastructure in Montgomery County. It provides a road map for making transportation investments in the county and helps dedicate and preserve the right-of-way needed to build new roads and transitways. While the plan is focused on highways and transitways, it includes provisions that impact all modes of transportation due to the multimodal approach to street classification. The 2025 technical update is needed due to Bill 24-22 and Bill 34-22, which revised street types to conform to the county’s Complete Streets Design Guide and the Pedestrian Master Plan.

