Analysis shows continued growth of 988 lifeline in third year

An analysis published July 14 by KFF found that use of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has steadily increased since its launch in July 2022. To date, the service has received 16.5 million contacts, including 11.1 million calls, 2.9 million text messages and 2.4 million chat messages. Contact volume has consistently surpassed 500,000 contacts per month during the past year and has approached or exceeded 600,000 per month since early 2025.

