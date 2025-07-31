CMS announces new interoperability initiative

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services July 30 announced the creation of a “digital health ecosystem” that includes partnerships with health care organizations and technology companies, including Amazon, Anthropic, Apple, Google, and OpenAI. The initiative includes an interoperability framework with a goal of making health information easier to share between patients and providers. During an event at the White House, CMS announced voluntary criteria for data exchange to make data more accessible for health information networks and exchanges, electronic health records and technology platforms. More than 60 companies, including networks, payers, providers and app vendors signed pledges for the interoperability framework and agreed to meet certain objectives in the first quarter of 2026. The initiative will use secure digital identity credentials to obtain medical records from CMS-aligned networks that meet the agency's data sharing criteria. Applications will be used to assist in delivering services such as diabetes and obesity management, conversational AI assistants and tools to replace paper intake forms with digital check-in methods.



CMS and the Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy/Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology issued a request for information in June 2025 on the health technology ecosystem, which the AHA responded to with recommendations.

