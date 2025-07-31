AHA Trustee Services highlights duties of a chief governance officer

Stacy Cantu, vice president, chief governance officer and corporate secretary for Texas Health Resources, discusses the role of a chief governance officer, challenges they may face and best practices for hospitals and health systems seeking to develop this role. READ NOW

