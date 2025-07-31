Submit Release
AHA podcast: Inside Froedtert’s mission to transform geriatric care

Shelley Hart, R.N., clinical nurse specialist at Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital, explores the hospital's inspiring journey toward delivering exceptional care for older adults. Through innovative delirium prevention programs, care conversation goals and simple acts of human connection, Hart shares how the team is creating a hospital experience centered on dignity and purpose. LISTEN NOW 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


