Analysis finds ACA Marketplace insurers to propose 15% median premium increase for 2026

Health Insurance Marketplace insurers will propose a median premium increase of 15% for 2026, according to an analysis of preliminary rate filings published July 18 by the Peterson Center on Healthcare and KFF. It would be the largest hike in premiums since 2018, the report said. Factors cited for the increase include the scheduled expiration of enhanced premium tax credits and impacts from tariffs. The analysis found that the expiring tax credits would increase out-of-pocket premium payments by more than 75% on average, while tariffs could increase the cost of certain drugs, medical equipment and supplies.

