Weekly Traffic Update: July 18, 2025

19th St. to close from Mass. St. to Kentucky St. for watermain replacement

Beginning Wednesday, July 23, City contractors will begin the final phase of the 19th St. watermain replacement project by fully closing 19th St. from Massachusetts St. to Kentucky St. to complete the replacement and abandonment of the old watermain in the area. This critical work helps prevent future service disruptions and reduces costly emergency waterline repairs.

The City anticipates this work to be completed by mid-August, pending weather or other delays.

W 21st St. to close between Stewart Ave. and Ousdahl Rd.

Beginning Monday, July 21, City contractors will close 21st St. between Stewart Ave. and Ousdahl Rd. to complete a public improvements project in the area. Detour signs will direct drivers to use either Iowa St. or Ousdahl Rd. to access W 19th St. or W 23rd St.

The City anticipates this closure to end Monday, July 28, pending weather or other delays.

9th St. and Iowa St. street overnight street maintenance to begin July 23

Beginning Wednesday, July 23, City crews will begin street maintenance work at the intersection of 9th St. and Iowa St. Starting at 8 p.m., crews will close the outside lanes of Iowa St. at 9th St. Northbound Iowa St. drivers will be unable to turn east onto 9th St., and southbound Iowa St. drivers will be unable to turn west onto 9th St. All closed lanes will be reopened at 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 24.

Later on Thursday, crews will return to the intersection and close the inside lanes of Iowa St. at 9th St. beginning at 8 p.m. Iowa St. will remain open for drivers with one lane of traffic open for both directions. 9th St. will be closed at Iowa St. Crews will remove these closures by 6 a.m. on Friday, July 25.

The City anticipates this project to end Friday, July 25, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org