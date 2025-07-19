COMMISSIONER SID MILLER AND CONGRESSWOMAN MONICA DE LA CRUZ DELIVER DROUGHT AID TO SOUTH TEXAS

TDA is scheduled to issue relief payments to eligible agricultural producers starting next week

AUSTIN— Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz held a joint press conference in Mission, Texas, to announce the delivery of drought relief funding through the 1944 Water Treaty Agricultural Assistance Program. The program provides $280 million in essential aid to farmers and ranchers along the Rio Grande River Valley, affected by Mexico’s continued failure to supply water as mandated by the 1944 Water Treaty.

"This $280 million is a lifeline, and I am proud to partner with Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz to help agriculture producers along the Rio Grande stay in business, pay their bills, and keep putting food on our tables," Commissioner Miller stated. "Congresswoman De La Cruz, her staff, and my agency have worked tirelessly to deliver this much-needed relief, and we are thrilled to announce that it’s finally here.”

The funds are part of a $280 million grant agreement between the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), secured through legislation Rep. De La Cruz had included in the American Relief Act. This legislation authorized the USDA and Secretary Brooke Rollins to allocate emergency aid to South Texas producers who have suffered severe financial losses due to the Mexican government’s failure to meet water delivery obligations.

“The $280 million in funding is critical for Texas farmers and ranchers after suffering severe losses due to the Government of Mexico's refusal to comply with the 1944 Water Treaty," Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz said. "I am proud to have secured these funds and deliver solutions for the families, businesses, and communities that rely on Texas agriculture to thrive.”

“The delivery of $280 million in drought assistance to South Texas will provide much-needed relief to farmers and ranchers in the Valley who have suffered from Mexico’s repeated refusal to provide the water it owes under the Water Treaty,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I was proud to work alongside Secretary Rollins and lead several of my colleagues from Texas in the mission to secure this funding, and I look forward to continuing to partner with the Trump administration and state leaders to provide every resource necessary for our agriculture community.”

Delivery of grant payments will begin this coming week.

For more information on TDA’s 1944 Water Treaty Assistance Grant, please click here.

For more information on Monica De La Cruz’s South Texas Agriculture Emergency Assistance Act, click here.

For additional background on the issues around the 1944 US-Mexico Water Treaty, click here.