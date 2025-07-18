ICE Captures Final Delaney Hall Detention Facility Fugitive, Dangerous Criminal Illegal Alien

The criminal illegal alien fled the Newark facility and ICE captured him in Los Angeles after a month-long manhunt

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) captured an illegal alien detainee who escaped the Delaney Hall Detention Facility in Newark, New Jersey. The individual—Andres Pineda-Mogollon—is one of four dangerous criminal illegal aliens who escaped Delaney Hall on June 12, 2025. He is the final detainee to be captured.

“We are tremendously grateful to our brave ICE agents and law enforcement partners for capturing Andres Pineda-Mogollon and the other three dangerous criminal illegal aliens who escaped Delaney Hall. Politicians and activists relentlessly try to smear ICE—but the facts remain true: Delaney Hall houses dangerous criminals, including these four fugitives who committed aggravated assault, burglary, theft and even threatened to kill law enforcement,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Now, these slimeballs no longer pose a threat to public safety.”

CAPTURED:

On July 17, 2025, Andres Pineda-Mogollon, an illegal alien from Colombia, was arrested by ICE in Los Angeles, California. He overstayed a tourist visa and entered the U.S. in 2023 under the Biden administration. On April 25, 2025, the New York City Police Department arrested Pineda-Mogollon for petit larceny. On May 21, 2025, the Union, New Jersey Police Department arrested Pineda-Mogollon for residential burglary, conspiracy residential burglary, and possession of burglary tools.

On June 13, 2025, Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, was arrested by ICE, FBI, and Passaic Police in Passaic, New Jersey. During the arrest, Sandoval-Lopez kicked and threatened to kill the law enforcement officers. This criminal illegal alien’s criminal record includes unlawful possession of a handgun and aggravated assault.

On June 13, 2025, Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia whose criminal record includes arrests for burglary, theft, and conspiracy to commit burglary, attempted to turn himself in to local authorities at the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station. Due to their sanctuary policies, the State Police refused to take him into custody because they do not work with ICE. On June 15, Castaneda-Lozada surrendered himself to Agents from FBI and ICE in Milleville, New Jersey.

Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes is an illegal alien from Honduras who illegally entered the U.S. in 2021 under the Biden administration. On May 3, 2025, the Wayne Township, New Jersey Police Department arrested Bautista for aggravated assault, attempt to cause bodily injury, terroristic threats, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

