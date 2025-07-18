PGA TOUR Cognizant Classic Awards Grant to FMU to Launch Golf Club in Spring 2026

William C McCormick, Interim Florida Memorial University FMU a Promise, A Furture PGA Tour

PGA TOUR’s Cognizant Classic Awards Grant to Florida Memorial University to Launch Student Golf Club and Expand Access to the Sport in Spring 2026

MIAMI GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Memorial University (FMU), South Florida’s only Historically Black College or University (HBCU), is proud to announce that it has been awarded an Equipment Grant from the PGA TOUR Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, the PGA TOUR’s South Florida event, to establish a collegiate Golf Club, with an official launch planned for Spring 2026. This transformational support will provide student-athletes with the equipment and tools needed to explore the sport, build skill, and grow a new tradition of excellence on the greens.

The PGA TOUR Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Equipment Grant is a vital first step in FMU’s long-term vision of introducing and embedding golf into campus life—both as a competitive sport and a vehicle for life enrichment. “We’re thrilled to support FMU and its mission to provide students exposure to the game,” said Todd Fleming, Executive Director of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. “At the heart of the Cognizant Classic’s mission is a commitment to the betterment of our community, so the opportunity to enrich the lives of young people through the game we love is a privilege.”

As the university lays the foundation to eventually compete in The Sun Conference, this milestone highlights a renewed commitment to expanding athletic offerings and igniting interest in non-traditional sports among students of color.

“This grant is more than just golf clubs and gear—it’s a doorway to access, exposure, and equity,” said Interim President William C. McCormick, Jr., the university’s first alumnus to serve as president and an avid golfer himself. “Golf is a game of discipline, integrity, strategy, and connection. Our students deserve every opportunity to discover and benefit from that experience. I’ve seen firsthand how this sport opens doors in business, builds character, and strengthens mental health. We are excited to bring that to FMU.”

Golf has long been perceived as an elite sport, often inaccessible to minority communities due to barriers related to cost, culture, and access. FMU’s initiative, made possible through the PGA TOUR’s Cognizant Classic’s commitment to growing the game, marks a significant push toward changing that narrative. This is more than launching a club—it’s igniting a movement.

By engaging minority students in golf, FMU is fostering:

• Professional Development: Golf is often a tool for networking and leadership in the corporate world. Early exposure positions students for success beyond graduation.

• Mental and Physical Wellness: Golf promotes focus, patience, and fitness, offering both competitive and recreational benefits.

• Diversity in the Game: FMU aims to inspire a new generation of Black golfers, coaches, and industry leaders.

The Golf Club will begin as a student organization, with training sessions, mentorship opportunities, and local course play. By 2027, FMU intends to field a competitive team in intercollegiate tournaments across the Sun Conference, building a pipeline of talented student-athletes who represent not only FMU, but the promise of equity in sports. “Florida Memorial University continues to rise,” McCormick added. “This new golf program is another example of how we’re writing our future—boldly, purposefully, and inclusively.”

For more information or to support the FMU Golf Club initiative, contact the FMU Office of Communications at communications@fmuniv.edu.

Media Contact:

Office of University Communications

Florida Memorial University

Email: communications@fmuniv.edu

Phone: (305) 626-3600

About Florida Memorial University:

Founded in 1879, Florida Memorial University is the only HBCU in South Florida and one of the oldest academic centers in the state. FMU offers 28 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and is committed to instilling lifelong learning, leadership, and service in its diverse student body.

About the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches has been a mainstay on the PGA TOUR for more than four decades. The tournament has a star-studded list of former champions and has made a massive impact on South Florida children's charities, with over $72 million distributed to more than 100 philanthropic organizations over the past 42 years, including more than $55 million in the 18 years since the tournament moved to PGA National Resort. The money impacts the lives of more than 100,000 children annually.

Florida Memorial University

