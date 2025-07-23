FlavorCloud Launches Dedicated Outbound Shipping Network for Canadian Merchants

First Standard Delivery Network Built for Canada-to-World Cross Border Commerce

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlavorCloud , a leading technology platform for cross border logistics solutions, announced today the launch of its expanded outbound carrier network tailored exclusively for Canadian market to help merchants navigate the complexities of international shipping. The new Canada optimized network enables international shipments with guaranteed DDP and multiple service levels directly from Canada to rest of world, bypassing the U.S. entirely, thereby reducing dependence on Section 321, and building infrastructure to scale Canadian brands and avoid tariffs.Built upon FlavorCloud’s dynamic multi-carrier network of 300+ global carriers shipping into 220+ countries, this innovative guaranteed DDP network bypasses the U.S. and enables direct, cost-effective delivery to global markets, a first in the industry.Until recently, Canadian merchants often relied on the U.S. cross border network to ship internationally. However, frequently changing U.S. tariff policies and clearance requirements have significantly increased costs and compliance risks for Canadian brands. FlavorCloud’s direct Canada-to-world DDP shipping option is simplified and optimized for modern DTC and B2B commerce.A Game-Changing Global SolutionFlavorCloud's expanded DDP network offers a dedicated outbound shipping solution from Canada with both express and standard shipping, routing shipments directly to 220+ international destinations, including key markets like the UK, EU, and Australia. Key features of the network include:• Bypasses the U.S.: Shipments are routed directly from Canada to the destination country, avoiding U.S. clearance and reducing reliance on historic trade strategies that have become riskier and less reliable.• Conversion-Optimized Checkout: Deliver Duty Paid (DDP), localized market pricing and shipping rates optimized at checkout tailored to each market and a predictable buyer experience.• Standard Service, Not Express-Only: 90% of cross-border shipping is standard, and FlavorCloud’s network reflects this reality, offering a standard DDP delivery network optimized for Canadian exports.• Built In Compliance and automated brokerage: Full compliance support, including AI-powered product classification and harmonized tariff system (HS) codes, as well as country of origin declarations.• Tariff Risk Mitigation: Canadian merchants can protect margins by eliminating unexpected customs costs, reducing financial uncertainty for merchants.• Plug-and-Play for DTC and B2B: Integrates seamlessly with any ecommerce platform or order management system (OMS). Ideal for Canadian brands, third-party logistics (3PL) providers, and manufacturers looking to sell globally without adding operational complexity.“Canadian merchants have long faced obstacles when reaching global customers, but recent regulatory shifts and carrier interruptions made the old cross border model with reliance on US infrastructure unsustainable,” said Rathna Sharad, CEO and Co-founder of FlavorCloud. “With our new direct outbound network, we’re removing barriers and giving Canadian DTC and B2B brands the tools they need to grow internationally with unprecedented ease, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.”To learn more about FlavorCloud’s Canada outbound shipping services, go to https://flavorcloud.com About FlavorCloudFlavorCloud powers the industry’s largest, carrier agnostic, dynamic, multi-carrier cross border network for shipping and returns “anywhere to anywhere.” With DTC and B2B services spanning 220+ countries and a 300+ global mile carrier network, FlavorCloud enables brands and 3PLs to operate seamlessly on a global scale. Its technology uses deep learning and AI to power carrier selection, optimize supply chains, and automate product classification, customs, and trade compliance. Visit https://flavorcloud.com to learn more.

