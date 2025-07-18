Cure-in enters global medical device market with ‘MR-SON,’ an MRI-guided automated breast biopsy robot

Samuel Byeongjun Park, co-CEO of Cure-in MR-SON | Image provided by Cure-in MR-SON | Image provided by Cure-in MR-SON | Image provided by Cure-in

Targeting U.S. and European markets with precision and convenience-enhancing automation

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, July 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cure-in Inc. (co-CEOs Yung-Ho Jo and Samuel Byeongjun Park), a medical robotics company founded in 2020 by a research team from the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the National Cancer Center, aims to offer trust to medical professionals and comfort to patients. The company has developed and is commercializing an automated robotic system for confirming suspicious breast cancer lesions detected on MRI. The system is known as ‘MR-SON (MRI-guided Semi-Automated Needle Biopsy Robot System).’Development of MR-SON began in 2011. The robot can reduce procedure time by more than half compared to traditional manual methods. While manual procedures typically take around one hour, MR-SON can complete them in just over 30 minutes. After completing exploratory clinical trials, Cure-in is now preparing for pivotal domestic clinical trials and aims to become a leading global company in the field of image-guided robotic procedures.The primary target customers for MR-SON are hospitals that utilize MRI equipment for breast cancer screening. Initially, the focus is on large cancer centers with a high volume of breast cancer patients and active use of MRI-guided biopsies. Once clinical stability is confirmed, expansion to mid-sized hospitals equipped with MRI will follow.In regions like the United States, where travel between cities can be burdensome, patients at smaller hospitals often need to transfer to urban hospitals for biopsies after an MRI. With MR-SON, even hospitals lacking specialized staff can perform accurate and efficient biopsies, benefiting both hospitals and patients. Hospitals can retain patients, and patients can avoid long-distance travel and overnight stays, greatly improving convenience.MRI is considered the most accurate imaging technology for breast cancer diagnosis, capable of detecting tumors invisible on ultrasound or X-rays. When suspicious areas are identified on an MRI, a follow-up MRI-guided biopsy is necessary for approximately 10-15% of all biopsy candidates. However, with conventional systems, the patient must be removed from the MRI machine, and medical staff must perform the procedure inside the MR suite. This process lengthens procedure time, increases patient discomfort, and raises the risk of failed procedures.To overcome these limitations, Cure-in developed an automated breast biopsy system that combines an MR-compatible biopsy robot with image-guided navigation technology. The system features MR-safe needles and instruments, and is designed to be slim enough to approach from the side without altering existing breast coil structures. Thanks to its automated navigation feature, procedures can be performed without physically repositioning the patient, significantly reducing procedure time. As a result, the system is praised for improving accuracy while reducing patient discomfort.Cure-in has designated the U.S. as its primary strategic market. With approximately 310,000 new breast cancer cases annually, high MRI adoption rates, and a strong receptiveness to advanced medical devices, the U.S. accounts for an estimated 50–60% of the MRI-guided biopsy market. Cure-in is optimistic about its prospects in the U.S. and plans to enter the European market next. In Europe, the company is targeting Germany first, given its large number of breast cancer patients and high MRI adoption, and will expand into other EU countries.To enter global markets, Cure-in is seeking investment partners to establish local subsidiaries and commercialization infrastructure. It will also look for partners with nationwide medical device distribution and maintenance capabilities in the U.S.Domestically, the company aims to initiate pivotal clinical trials by the end of 2025, complete them in the first half of 2026, and obtain regulatory approval in the second half, paving the way for sales to commence.Cure-in recently relocated its base to Pangyo to enhance external communications and attract talent. CEO Samuel Byeongjun Park said, “We initially established the company in Goyang for close collaboration with the National Cancer Center, but Pangyo provides an optimal environment for meeting investors and partners and expanding our network.” He added, “We hope to grow alongside young and talented individuals in Pangyo.”Cure-in is currently participating in the global acceleration program operated by the Techno Valley Planning Team of the Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator This program identifies promising startups aiming for global markets. It provides comprehensive support, ranging from office space to consulting for overseas market entry, IR pitching training, and participation in global demo days. Based at the Pangyo Startup Campus, the program is helping participating companies enhance their international expansion strategies and fundraising capabilities. Cure-in is currently participating in the global acceleration program operated by the Techno Valley Planning Team of the Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator This program identifies promising startups aiming for global markets. It provides comprehensive support, ranging from office space to consulting for overseas market entry, IR pitching training, and participation in global demo days. Based at the Pangyo Startup Campus, the program is helping participating companies enhance their international expansion strategies and fundraising capabilities.

