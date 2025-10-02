VEStellaLab joins the 2025 Pangyo Global Media Meetup India Special, boosting smart city and autonomous driving techs

(Top-left of the TV screen) Minyoung Ha, Director of the Global Business Division at VEStellaLab, participates in the meetup. Image provided by VEStellaLab

VEStellaLab of Pangyo is expanding globally by introducing its unique GPS-dead zone navigation and autonomous valet parking technology to the Indian market.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VEStellaLab Inc. (CEO Sangsu Jung), which aims to innovate the smart city and autonomous driving industries, participated in the 2025 Pangyo Global Media Online Meet Up India special on September 29, introducing its unique technology and global strategy.This event provided an opportunity for innovative Pangyo companies to connect directly with major international media outlets. ET Auto, a media outlet affiliated with India’s most prominent business newspaper, The Economic Times, conducted the interviews.Founded in 2018, VEStellaLab utilizes world-class indoor precise positioning technology and Vision-AI-based recognition technology to solve problems in GPS-dead zones. Based on this, it developed the world’s first non-GPS parking navigation service, ‘Watchmile’, and the uncrewed valet parking solution, ‘ZeroCruising’.Watchmile is a smart parking navigation system that provides real-time information on parking spaces, customized parking guidance, and digital parking ticket issuance, all of which enhance driver convenience and traffic efficiency. ZeroCruising utilizes vehicle-to-infrastructure communication (V2I) and dynamic safety maps to facilitate safe parking for autonomous vehicles, even in underground and indoor parking lots where GPS signals are unavailable.VEStellaLab has already proven its technology and innovation internationally by winning silver medals at the Edison Awards for two consecutive years in 2023 and 2024, and being selected for a CES 2023 Innovation Award and an iF Design Award 2023. It currently supplies its solutions to major domestic landmarks and residential facilities, including Incheon International Airport, Lotte Department Store Jamsil, KINTEX, Seoul Station, and public parking lots in Ansan City and Ulju County. It is also collaborating with companies like Hoban Construction and GS E&C to solve parking problems in apartment complexes.Its overseas expansion is also gaining momentum. It has established corporations in Singapore and Saudi Arabia and conducted Proof of Concepts (PoC) in the US, Saudi Arabia, and Thailand. It has also signed MOUs with companies in Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand, and established cooperative relationships with Saudi Arabian government agencies and parking operators. It is seeking partners, including local governments, large infrastructure operators, construction and real estate developers, and global investors, with the Indian smart city market as its primary target.VEStellaLab said, “Parking is the beginning and end of the customer experience.” It also expressed its ambition to “realize last-mile innovation in the smart mobility ecosystem, going beyond simply solving parking problems.”With this meetup, the company plans to actively enter smart city projects and autonomous driving infrastructure businesses in the Indian market, expanding its global partnerships. Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator ’s Techno Valley Innovation Group has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley’s value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, Joy of Work in Pangyo, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange - In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

