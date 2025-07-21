How Amigo Pallets Leveraged Technology and Relationships to Compete Nationally in a Rapidly Changing Industry

The family behind Amigo Pallets outside their South Florida facility. Their journey from a regional operation to a national player reflects the power of technology, adaptability, and strong industry relationships.

Business Manager David Lopez to share how a family-run pallet company expanded nationally by embracing collaboration and digital tools.

You don’t need a massive team or deep pockets to grow. With the right tools and mindset, even smaller operations can scale, strengthen relationships, and stay competitive in today’s market.” — David Lopez, Business Manager of Amigo Pallets

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The pallet industry is evolving quickly, and many small and mid-sized companies are searching for ways to stay competitive while maintaining service quality and operational control. In an upcoming live webinar hosted by Pallet Connect on Julay , David Lopez, Business Manager at Amigo Pallets, will share how his team turned change into opportunity by using technology, building industry partnerships, and taking a fresh approach to brokerage.Faced with rising customer expectations and growing pressure to serve broader regions, Amigo Pallets — a family-owned pallet recycler and manufacturer based in South Florida — turned to Pallet Connect’s Brokerage Module as a way to grow strategically and deliver more with less. The platform helped them streamline internal workflows, confidently grow and manage relationships with trusted regional mills, and offer multi-regional service without increasing headcount or investing in new infrastructure. The result was a scalable, efficient model that extended their reach while maintaining the responsiveness customers expect.“This industry has traditionally been fragmented. As customer needs evolved, we saw that collaboration and visibility were essential,” said Lopez. “Technology allowed us to operate more efficiently and build stronger relationships at the same time.”The transformation also reshaped internal operations. By digitizing and centralizing administrative tasks, Amigo freed up an estimated 18 hours per week of admin time. That translates to more than $26,000 in annual time savings per administrative role. Rather than reducing staff, the company reinvested that time into customer growth, improved service delivery, and national expansion through a lean broker network.Lopez will share how his team simplified broker transactions, automated workflows, and improved financial visibility using Pallet Connect. The session focuses on actionable steps that pallet companies can take to scale their business, strengthen partnerships, and compete more effectively across wider markets.“We didn’t try to become something we’re not,” Lopez added. “We stayed true to who we are, a reliable, hands-on team, and used technology to scale that experience.”This free webinar will be especially relevant to pallet recyclers, manufacturers, and brokers looking for practical ways to grow, adapt to changing demands, and compete confidently in today’s shifting landscape.To attend the webinar and hear Amigo Pallets’ full story, register by visiting the events page . The free session will take place on Wednesday, July 30 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time.

