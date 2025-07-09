Pallet Connect and Klío Data Team Up to Empower the Pallet Industry in Latin America

Pallet Connect and Klío Data launch a partnership to bring ERP support, training, and data tools to the Latin American pallet industry.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pallet Connect , a cloud-based ERP platform designed specifically for the pallet industry , has announced a new strategic partnership with Klío Data , a Mexico-based consulting firm focused on operational efficiency and industrial data solutions. This collaboration will provide businesses across Latin America with localized support, hands-on training, and access to practical tools designed to streamline operations. It will also help adapt the platform to meet the specific needs and workflows of each local market.As the pallet industry in Latin America continues to evolve, so does the demand for flexible, connected systems that align with local business practices. According to IMARC Group, the Latin America pallet market reached a volume of 344.5 million units in 2024 and is projected to reach 513.3 million units by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.30% during 2025–2033. This partnership unites Pallet Connect’s specialized pallet ERP technology with Klío Data’s deep regional insight and data-driven coaching expertise to deliver a complete solution tailored to this expanding market.“This partnership is about more than implementing software – it’s about guiding businesses to become truly data-driven,” said Philip Varley, CEO of Pallet Connect. “Klío Data isn’t just an implementer; they act as strategic data coaches for pallet companies. Together, we’re delivering a localized solution that integrates operations and empowers businesses to leverage data for sustainable growth in Latin America.”What makes this alliance unique is the level of local, hands-on support it brings to the Latin American market. Klío Data serves as Pallet Connect’s official representative and training partner across the region. In practical terms, Klío Data is Pallet Connect’s presence on the ground – delivering personalized coaching, bilingual onboarding, and hands-on assistance through every phase of implementation and adoption. This close collaboration ensures each rollout is not only successful but also sustainable, helping customers fully benefit from the platform over time.“Our goal is not just to implement software – it’s to coach pallet companies in harnessing their data for sustainable growth,” said Rodrigo Aguilar, co-founder of Klío Data. “We’re excited to combine Pallet Connect’s powerful platform with our hands-on, local approach. Together, we will empower businesses across Latin America to thrive in a new digital era for the pallet industry.”This collaboration marks a significant step toward a more connected, data-driven pallet industry in Latin America, setting new standards for operational efficiency and growth. The partnership is effective immediately. Companies interested in learning more or beginning implementation can contact Pallet Connect or Klío Data directly.About Pallet ConnectPallet Connect is a Canadian cloud-based ERP platform designed specifically for the pallet industry. The system brings together sales, production, logistics, inventory, and reporting into a single user-friendly platform that helps businesses stay connected, efficient, and ready for growth.About Klío DataKlío Data is a Mexico-based consulting and coaching firm that helps companies improve operational performance through data-driven strategies, coaching, and implementation support. With extensive experience in ERP and software adoption across industrial sectors, Klío offers the knowledge and structure needed to guide digital transformation projects from start to finish.

