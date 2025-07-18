Mara Junot Brings Iconic Characters to ConnectiCon XXII: A Voice Acting Legend Takes the Stage

Mara Junot is attending Connecticon 2025 in Hartford, CT from July 17 to July 20! Mara Junot is attending Connecticon 2025 in Hartford, CT from July 17 to July 20! Mara Junot, voice of Storm in the massively popular video game, "Marvel Rivals" is attending Connecticon in Hartford, CT from July 17 to July 20!

Celebrating a Career of Diverse Roles Across Anime, Video Games, and Animation—Mara Junot Joins Fans at ConnectiCon XXII

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fans of anime, gaming, and pop culture are in for a treat this summer as Mara Junot, the acclaimed voice actress, will be attending ConnectiCon XXII from July 17-20, 2025, at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, CT. Known for her incredible versatility and dynamic vocal range, Mara has voiced a wide array of memorable characters that span across anime, video games, and animated series.At ConnectiCon XXII, Mara Junot will be immersing fans in her world of voice acting, sharing behind-the-scenes stories, and engaging with audiences who adore her vast array of characters. From Lisa in Genshin Impact (2020) to Orla in Pokémon Horizons: The Series (2024), Mara's performances continue to captivate and inspire fans around the globe.Her impressive roster of roles spans multiple genres and mediums. In anime, she brings depth to characters like Storm in the massively popular Marvel Rivals (2024), Shoola in the hit series Arcane (2021–2024), and Helena in the acclaimed Pluto (2023), while also showcasing her versatility in projects like Elea the Red Tag in Ishura (2024). In the world of gaming, Mara's talents shine through as Sindel and Sareena in Mortal Kombat 1 (2023), Giatta in Avowed (2025), and Willi in Date Everything! (2025). She also brings the character of Dr. Leslie Thompkins to life in Batman: Arkham Shadow (2024).Mara's contributions to the gaming world are nothing short of legendary. She's known for voicing iconic characters such as Joslin Reyes in Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Evelynn in League of Legends, Charr in Guild Wars 2, and Ikora Rey in Destiny 2, each performance showcasing her remarkable ability to embody diverse, complex personalities across all genres.Since the first ConnectiCon in 2003, the convention has grown into a major hub for fans of all things pop culture, from cosplay and panels to celebrity guests and gaming tournaments. As a fan-run event, ConnectiCon’s welcoming atmosphere and commitment to offering something for everyone makes it a one-of-a-kind experience.Mara Junot is an established voice actor who has built a career on portraying both lighthearted and serious characters with equal skill. She continues to work on a variety of exciting projects, solidifying her status as a respected figure in the voice acting community. Fans attending ConnectiCon XXII will have the chance to meet her, hear about her latest roles, and celebrate the world of animation, gaming, and more. For more on Mara and her incredible body of work, visit her official website at www.marajunot.com

