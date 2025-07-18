New Portal Roadshow – Get Connected, Get Trained, Get Going
We’re rolling out the New Portal – and we’re coming to you! Join us at your local ESU for a New Portal Roadshow in order to:
• Get signed in and set up on the spot
• Receive hands‐on help with access requests
• Learn how to navigate and use the New Portal effectively
• Live Q&A and troubleshooting
Who should attend?
Anyone who will be using the New Portal and wants a smoother, smarter experience! Whether you’re just getting started or need help with access, the Service Desk team will be on‐site to guide you through everything you need to know.
Schedule linked here. Please bring your laptop and any questions you have. We’re here to help! Let’s make your New Portal experience seamless from day one.
More information about the NDE Portal can be found here: https://www.education.ne.gov/portal/
