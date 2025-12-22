PEaK (Journey to Inclusion) Bi-Annual Report

Public Districts, ESUs

Hello, PEaK (Journey to Inclusion) Project Managers and Administrators,

The required 2025-26 PEaK Project Bi-Annual Report are now available. Grant recipients must demonstrate that funded activities are contributing to the implementation of inclusionary practices in service of improved outcomes for students with disabilities. You may access the 2025-26 Journey to Inclusion (PEaK) Bi-Annual Report (1) here.

If you have any questions about the required reporting elements and/or project implementation, please contact Dr. Micki Charf at micki.charf@nebraska.gov.