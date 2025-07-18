Saskatchewan Building Construction Increases 21.7 Per Cent

CANADA, July 18 - Released on July 18, 2025

Province ranks second in month-over-month and third in year-over-year growth

Today, Statistics Canada released figures indicating that Saskatchewan's building construction investment increased by 5.4 per cent in month-over-month growth from April 2025 to May 2025, ranking second among the provinces. The province saw a 21.7 per cent increase in year-over-year growth from May 2025 compared to May 2024, ranking third among the provinces.

"Saskatchewan continues to be a leader in growth and opportunity," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "Investors choose our province because of our competitive business incentives, fair regulatory environment and low cost of living. The policies put in place by our government are showing positive results, leading to a high quality of life for all residents."

Saskatoon led the way in growth with a 40.1 per cent increase from May 2024 to May 2025, ranking fourth out of the 42 metropolitan areas.

Residential building construction increased 8.5 per cent from April 2025 compared to May 2025.

Investment in building construction is calculated based on the total spending value on building construction within the province.

Saskatchewan continues to see significant economic growth. Statistics Canada's latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers indicate that the province's real GDP at basic prices reached an all-time high of $80.5 billion in 2024, increasing by $2.6 billion, or 3.4 per cent. This places Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth and above the national average of 1.6 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion, ranking first among provinces. Private capital investment is projected to reach $16.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.1 per cent over 2024. This is the second-highest anticipated percentage increase among the provinces.

Last year, the Government of Saskatchewan unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy, combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for potential markets and solidifies the province as the best place to do business in Canada.

