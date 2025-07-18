Governor Abbott Announces SBA Assistance For Fort Worth Apartment Fire

TEXAS, July 18 - July 18, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved his request for a disaster declaration for Texans who were impacted by an apartment complex fire in Fort Worth last month.



"Texans affected by the Cooper Apartment Fire are now eligible to receive financial assistance to repair damages sustained to their property during the fire," said Governor Abbott. "I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management for working with our federal partners to ensure Texans have the resources they need to recover from this fire. Texans who sustained damages are encouraged to apply for low-interest loans so they can continue to recover."



The SBA granted access to its Home Disaster Loans, Business Physical Disaster Loans, and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which will provide low-interest loans to qualifying Texans who sustained damage during the fire.



Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.



Completed applications should be mailed to the U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.



SBA representatives will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center to explain the application process, assist with completing applications, and address questions about the disaster loan programs. Starting Monday, July 21 at 12:00 PM, a Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be located at 1100 Hemphill Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104, which will be open weekdays from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM.



Governor Abbott requested this SBA declaration on July 16 following an analysis of damage sustained in impacted communities that verified that the damage caused by the fire met the federally required thresholds for SBA assistance.

