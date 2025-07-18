Plot points: your round-up of property law and policy updates

Help shape the future of leasehold reform

The UK government has launched a consultation on how to implement key leaseholder protections under the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024, including:

providing greater transparency around service charges and building insurance

limiting litigation costs

setting out proposals for future reforms, such as regulating managing agents and improving the major works regime

Some provisions of the act are already in force – including the removal of the two-year ownership rule for lease extensions and freehold purchases, building safety measures, and right to manage reforms.

However, most remain subject to further secondary legislation.

If you’d like your views to be considered as part of our response, email property@lawsociety.org.uk by Monday 1 September.

You can also respond to the government directly.

Consultation closes 26 September 2025.

Take part in the leaseholder protection consultation

Court of Appeal clarifies key aspects of the Building Safety Act

The Court of Appeal has handed down two judgments under the Building Safety Act 2022:

In Adriatic Land, the court confirmed that leaseholder protections under schedule 8 of the act apply retrospectively.

In Stratford Village, it upheld the use of remediation contribution orders for costs incurred before the act came into force.

The court also endorsed the First-tier Tribunal’s application of the “just and equitable” test to hold associated companies liable.

Landmark ruling on light interference

The High Court has awarded record negotiating damages of £500,000 and £350,000 in two linked rights of light claims arising from a major development in central London.

Key takeaways for property solicitors include:

continued use of the Waldram method as the standard for assessing light interference

availability of negotiating damages for interference with easement rights

clarification that light affected by statutory powers should be excluded from interference assessments

Read the full High Court judgment

Have your say on how price transparency rules are applied

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is consulting on draft guidance for businesses on price transparency provisions of the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024.

Consultation closes 8 September 2025.

Take part in the price transparency consultation