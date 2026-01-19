Strategic sector insights for the legal profession in 2026: mid-sized firms

Strategic priorities Growth remains a key focus for leaders and decision-makers in mid-sized law firms, with nearly half (46%) identifying increased market share as their most significant opportunity. An emerging trend is the push towards artificial intelligence (AI), with 65% of mid-sized firms now using it to drive productivity and growth. Alongside technological adoption, investment trends are also evolving with mergers, acquisitions and interest in private equity investment on the rise.

People Mid-sized firms are now looking at new strategies to retain and attract talent. Partnership is losing its appeal, with 43% of respondents reporting partnership to be less desirable, and only 14% reporting greater interest in it amongst senior staff. Firms are grappling with a changing workforce. 35% of respondents said that hiring was more challenging than in previous years. Staff turnover was below 5% for most firms, but over one-third reported turnover between 6% and 10%. Where retention was a challenge, 67% identify "better pay elsewhere" as the top reason for leaving a firm. Expectations around working patterns have evolved, with hybrid working no longer viewed as a perk, but an expectation.

Financial performance Mid-sized law firms are experiencing steady revenue growth. 62% of firms surveyed reported an increase greater than 5%, while 37% reported an increase greater than 10%. 81% of firms surveyed reported a net profit of up to £6 million. However, costs are rising. The most common charge-out rates for partners lie between £301 to £400 per hour. Nearly half (49%) of respondents are still not using value-based billing models, and 33% have not considered pricing model changes despite AI efficiencies.

Technology and AI Mid-sized firms are embracing AI and technology, with 94% of leaders believing it will boost productivity. This perception is backed by a rise in technology investment, with 65% of firms surveyed planning major IT upgrades – up from 48% in 2025. As firms deploy AI across their operations, using it for contract analysis, legal research and predictive modelling, cyber security is also emerging as a top concern. Perceptions on how AI will impact talent are mixed. Aspect Positively impact Negatively impact Neither/unsure Key principles and institutions 33% 14% 52% Talent development 38% 43% 19% Productivity 94% 2% 5% Scale of the workforce 25% 44% 30% Professions’ role in communities 17% 24% 59%

