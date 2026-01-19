Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,022 in the last 365 days.

Over 100 years before the judiciary reflects the Black population in our society

For comparison, Asian judges currently make up 4.79% of the judiciary, up from 2.53% eight years ago.

If this rate of increase were to continue, the percentage of judges who are Asian would match estimates for the general population (8%) by 2033.

Women currently make up around a third of judges.

At current trends, it will be another decade before half of the judiciary are women.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Over 100 years before the judiciary reflects the Black population in our society

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.