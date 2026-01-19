Over 100 years before the judiciary reflects the Black population in our society
For comparison, Asian judges currently make up 4.79% of the judiciary, up from 2.53% eight years ago.
If this rate of increase were to continue, the percentage of judges who are Asian would match estimates for the general population (8%) by 2033.
Women currently make up around a third of judges.
At current trends, it will be another decade before half of the judiciary are women.
