NASCAR Fan Rewards Wins Big: Award-Winning Program Accelerates Past Competition

America's Premier Motorsport Delivers Unmatched Fan Experience with Loyalty Program

DAYTONA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over 75 years, NASCAR has been the heartbeat of American motorsports, captivating millions of fans with high-speed thrills, legendary drivers, and unforgettable moments. From the thunderous roar of stock cars racing wheel-to-wheel at 200 mph to the strategic pit stops that can make or break a championship, NASCAR represents the pinnacle of competitive racing.As the sanctioning body for America's most popular form of motorsports, NASCAR operates across 14 major entertainment facilities and sanctions over 1,200 races annually at more than 30 US states and in 11 countries. Whether you're drawn to the legendary DAYTONA 500, the playoff intensity of the Cup Series, or the emerging talent in the Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, NASCAR offers something for every racing enthusiast.In 2023, NASCAR took fan engagement to an entirely new level with the launch of its innovative loyalty program – and just two years later, it's already earning recognition from the loyalty industry's most prestigious organizations. NASCAR's Fan Rewards recently hit a winning hot streak, capturing a pair of industry honors including the coveted Platinum Award in the Loyalty Program Design category at the Loyalty360 Awards and earned the Highly Commended recognition for Best Loyalty Initiative within Leisure, Experience & Entertainment at the International Loyalty Awards – cementing its position as the gold standard for sports fan engagement.The program currently boasts over 325,000 members, representing a remarkable 60% increase in membership year-over-year. Even more telling is the exceptional level of engagement: 83% of members actively participate in the program, with the number of member engagements surging 80% year-over-year. This combination of rapid growth and deep engagement demonstrates that NASCAR fans aren't just joining the program – they're actively embracing it as an integral part of their motorsports experience.This recent double recognition represents the latest chapter in the program's remarkable journey, as NASCAR Fan Rewards continues to outpace competitors and redefine what's possible in fan loyalty programs across the sports and entertainment industry."These awards reflect our commitment to building a program that welcomes and celebrates every level of NASCAR fandom," said Donald Baal, Managing Director, Product Marketing at NASCAR. "From the casual fan attending their first race to the lifelong enthusiast who never misses a lap, our Fan Rewards program recognizes that passion comes in many forms – and every fan deserves to feel valued and connected to the sport they love, whether at home or at the track."NASCAR Fan Rewards is a dynamic program that rewards fans for their engagement and passion for the sport, rather than just through transactions. Members can earn points through a multitude of activities, including watching races (at home or at the track), playing fantasy games or trivia, visiting the NASCAR Hall of Fame, completing fan profiles, purchasing NASCAR merchandise and more. These points are redeemable for exclusive access to the Fan Rewards catalog to redeem items such as race tickets, autographed merchandise, NASCAR gear, sweepstakes entries, VIP experiences and more. Some of these VIP experiences include Meet-and-greets with drivers, garage tours, join Victory Lane with the race winner, wave the Victory Flag and more.This revolutionary program is powered by Capillary Technologies, a global AI-powered loyalty management company . The partnership leverages advanced AI-driven personalization, omnichannel orchestration, and deep behavioral analytics to create meaningful connections with fans across digital and physical touchpoints."Working with NASCAR to build a loyalty program that truly captures the spirit and passion of motorsports fans has been incredibly rewarding," said Jim Sturm, President of North America at Capillary. "These industry recognitions validate our shared commitment to innovation and demonstrate how best-in-class technology can amplify authentic fan relationships."To sign up for the program, visit https://www.nascar.com/fanrewards-about/ About NASCAR Fan RewardsNASCAR Fan Rewards celebrates the loyalty and passion of NASCAR fans by offering exclusive access, experiences, and rewards. Members earn points through race attendance, purchases, digital engagement, and more, while enjoying personalized content and unique opportunities to connect with the sport they love.About Capillary TechnologiesCapillary Technologies is an enterprise-grade SaaS technology provider offering AI-enabled loyalty management solutions for customer engagement and experiential loyalty. Founded in 2012, Capillary delivers AI-based cloud-native SaaS programs and solutions that help brands across industries digitally transform and improve consumer engagement. The company serves over 100 enterprise brands across 30 countries and is acknowledged by Gartner and Forrester as a seasoned loyalty expert. With a workforce of over 150 professionals in the US (800+ globally), Capillary is dedicated to delivering value to clients and accelerating innovation in the field of loyalty.

