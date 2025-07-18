Florida Highway Patrol Celebrates Graduation of 32 New Recruits

July 18, 2025

TALLAHASSEE, FL: Today, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) celebrated the graduation of 32 new recruits. The recruits consist of 20 recruits from the 154th Basic Recruit Class (BRC) and 12 recruits from the Transitional Recruit Class XX (TRC).

Graduates from the 154th BRC have undergone a rigorous 29 weeks of training, equivalent to 770 hours. This comprehensive training began on January 13, 2025. It included high liability classes, defensive tactics, firearms, vehicle operations, and first aid, ensuring that our new troopers are well-prepared for the challenges they will face in their duties.

The twelve graduates of the TRC were already Florida certified law enforcement officers that attended an eight-week transitional academy tailored specifically for officers that have already been certified.

“Becoming a Florida Highway Patrol State Trooper takes more than just completing the rigorous training academy—it takes heart, courage, and an unwavering sense of duty,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Today, 32 individuals become State Troopers, and with each one of them on the road, Florida becomes safer. They are out there protecting Floridians and putting the bad guys where they belong. As they begin this new chapter, they will do so with the backing of a strong FHP family, a grateful state, and leadership that believes in them. Welcome to the Patrol—you’ve earned your place, and your mission starts now.” “Today, with the graduation of the 154th FHP Recruit Class and the Transitional Recruit Class XX, Florida has 32 more of Florida’s Finest to provide courteous service and protection,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “Each individual has successfully completed an intensive training program that’s of the best and most challenging in the nation. These new Florida State Troopers are ready to provide Florida with exceptional law enforcement professionalism with a readiness to selflessly serve. We trust that these troopers will embody our agency’s core values as they join our ranks in our mission to promote a safe and secure Florida.” “Proud to congratulate the newest class of FHP troopers as they begin their service to the State of Florida,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “The oath they have taken today is a big responsibility, and I trust that they will honor it every day. As Attorney General, I will always have their back.”

The new troopers will be placed with a certified Field Training Officer (FTO) upon reporting to their duty stations. They will work with their FTO for 10 to 14 weeks before being released to solo duty.

The Florida Highway Patrol, known as Florida’s Finest, is committed to the highest standards of courtesy, service, and protection. Each trooper is dedicated to serving Floridians by patrolling Florida’s roads, enforcing the law, and ensuring visitors and residents feel safe and secure.

