UM hosts high-level forum on new engineering talent cultivation

MACAU, July 18 - The Faculty of Science and Technology (FST) at the University of Macau (UM) hosted the 2024/2025 Annual Meeting of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao University Engineering Alliance and the High-Level Forum on Digital Intelligence Empowerment for New Engineering Talent Cultivation today (18 July). The event brought together experts and scholars from over 20 renowned universities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, including The University of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Sun Yat-sen University, Harbin Institute of Technology (Shenzhen), and South China University of Technology. Participants discussed innovative approaches to engineering education reform and explored talent cultivation models driven by digital and intelligent technologies.

In his welcome remarks, Ge Wei, vice rector of UM, highlighted that since its establishment in 2020, the alliance has developed into an important platform for collaboration among the 15 member universities in the Greater Bay Area. He noted that the alliance has consistently driven synergistic innovation and high-quality development in engineering education, injecting new momentum into technological advancements in the Greater Bay Area. Ge also added that UM, as a key member of the alliance, will continue to follow the principle ‘collaborative innovation, resource sharing, and integrated development’ to foster deeper cooperation and promote high-quality development in engineering education across Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao.

Under the theme ‘Digital Intelligence Empowering New Engineering Talent Development’, the high-level forum focused on the application of cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and smart manufacturing, in engineering education, as well as the latest trends in engineering education reform. The event featured a rich programme, including keynote speeches, invited presentations, and academic exchanges, providing participants with a high-level platform for scholarly dialogue.

Many renowned experts were invited to the forum to deliver presentations, including a keynote speech by Zhang Qinyu, vice president of Harbin Institute of Technology (Shenzhen), and invited presentations by Xu Cheng-Zhong, dean of FST; Shen Shuilong, dean of the College of Engineering at Shantou University; and Lu Yang, associate dean of Faculty of Engineering at The University of Hong Kong. In addition, the alliance held its annual summary meeting and election conference, providing participants with opportunities to understand each other and expand their networks.

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao University Engineering Alliance was jointly founded by Harbin Institute of Technology (Shenzhen), Sun Yat-sen University, South China University of Technology, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and the University of Macau in 2020. It aims to deepen engineering education reforms, address challenges posed by technological and industrial revolutions, and cultivate outstanding future engineers. The alliance now includes 15 member universities from Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao. It operates under a standing committee and a rotating leadership system to coordinate collaborative initiatives and development strategies.