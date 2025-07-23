Construction Procurement Software Leader BigRentz Introduces SiteStack to Tackle $177B in Annual Industry Inefficiency

AI-driven Platform Delivers Fortune 500 Client 47x ROI, 20%+ Budget Savings & BigRentz Thousands of Hours in Administrative Relief Weekly

IRVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BigRentz , a leading construction procurement software company, today announced the public launch of SiteStack: a next-generation procurement intelligence platform built from the ground up to reduce the staggering $177 billion in annual inefficiencies across the construction and facilities management sectors. Available now, SiteStack leverages a proprietary AI engine trained on more than $1 billion in historical transactions and over 13 million supplier responses to help teams optimize equipment rentals, coordinate vendors and streamline job site logistics at scale.The construction industry has long struggled with stagnant productivity growth and fractured procurement practices. Despite being a $3 trillion sector, project delays, cost overruns and inefficient fulfillment remain rampant. While modern SaaS platforms have made headway in areas like design and planning, the downstream execution of procurement has remained largely unchanged — until now. SiteStack was specifically engineered to address these operational blind spots.“Construction’s inefficiencies are staggering — 90% of projects go over budget or off schedule. In any other industry, that would be unacceptable,” said Scott Cannon, CEO of BigRentz. “We built SiteStack to change that. While others focus on planning, we’re solving for procurement execution. This is not AI for AI’s sake — it’s about real-world coordination, fulfillment and cost reduction. And it’s available to any contractor today.”Already, SiteStack has helped BigRentz cut procurement costs by 45%, accelerate vendor response times by 40% and eliminate more than 3,000 hours of manual work each week. In one customer case, the platform uncovered millions in annual savings for a Fortune 500 company — primarily by identifying more efficient hauling routes using a custom-trained geospatial neural network. SiteStack found that over 40% of the company’s orders were being routed to less optimal suppliers, even when better-priced, contracted options were available. With SiteStack, that customer reduced its procurement spend by more than 20% and gained instant visibility into cost-effective sourcing decisions across all job sites.At the core of SiteStack’s capabilities is a hybrid architecture blending traditional machine learning and deep neural networks. The platform considers real-world delivery constraints — such as bridge clearances, route restrictions for heavy machinery and haul distance calculations — and layers that data with historical supplier behavior and current market conditions to return a precise all-in cost for every order. It automatically weighs cost, availability, geographic deliverability and supplier reliability to generate instant recommendations — eliminating the need for back-and-forth calls and emails.This granular approach to pricing also accounts for the diversity of supplier billing methods in the fragmented rental market. SiteStack supports 17 different pricing logics and can ingest zip code-based rates, tiered mileage costs, percentage-based hauling fees and even seasonal pricing patterns. Thanks to its flexible product modeling, the platform can price out items ranging from aerial lifts and earthmoving machines to less predictable assets like dumpsters and site services — all with market-calibrated confidence.Unlike platforms that cater exclusively to large general contractors, SiteStack is available to any contractor, trade specialist or facilities team — regardless of size or geography. The platform was designed with accessibility in mind, offering progressive pricing and a vendor-agnostic setup that doesn’t require ripping and replacing existing workflows.SiteStack is now managing nearly 100,000 annual orders internally at BigRentz. The company’s vertically integrated network of 6,000 supplier partners across 14,000 U.S. locations gives the system unmatched operational reach — ensuring that 90% of job sites nationwide can receive equipment within 30 minutes. That network, combined with SiteStack’s AI-driven logic, enables the kind of real-time fulfillment and routing precision more commonly associated with last-mile logistics leaders than with construction software.To learn more about how SiteStack is transforming construction procurement, visit bigrentz.com/solutions/sitestack About BigRentzFounded in 2012, BigRentz is a leading construction procurement software platform with a network of over 6,000 supplier partners and 14,000 locations. Its innovative technology simplifies the equipment rental process, helping contractors complete projects on time and within budget. With SiteStack, BigRentz is at the forefront of the construction industry’s digital transformation.

