ADVA Announces Estimated Timeline for Welcoming Displaced Residents Back to State Veterans Home

Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) Commissioner Jeff Newton met with veterans displaced from the Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home on Thursday to provide an update on restoration of the facility.

Veterans were evacuated to the Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center after a fire at the veterans home on April 16. Commissioner Newton, joined by Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper, informed the veterans an estimated timeline for restoration is 12-14 months.

The estimate is based on communication with contractors and subcontractors, as well as material lead times and procurement processing. Two long lead time efforts forecasted are restoration of permanent power and roofing.

“We continue to work diligently to ensure that every resident of the Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home is able to return safely and comfortably as soon as possible,” said Commissioner Newton. “This is a complex process involving many moving parts, and we are grateful for the continued patience and understanding shown by our veterans and their families. Our top priority remains the health and well-being of our veterans, and we are committed to restoring their home with the care and dignity they deserve.”

Said Mayor Cooper: “In Enterprise, our veterans are not just a priority; they are a pillar of our community. We are deeply grateful to the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs and the staff at Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation for the compassionate care they continue to provide. Their efforts have created more than just a temporary residence; they’ve created a home. We eagerly await the day our heroes return to the Command Sergeant Major Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home, a facility built to reflect the honor, respect, and gratitude they have so rightfully earned.”

Commissioner Newton and Mayor Cooper discuss the Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home.

The construction cost to build the Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home was $98.8 million, which served as the baseline for estimating repair costs and controlling expenses. Considering material and labor escalation, the final price of the repairs is estimated to be between $50-$60 million.

To restore operations, it is necessary to complete mitigation, targeted demolition, and reconstruction of fire-impacted areas, along with comprehensive interior and exterior repairs. Although every effort will be made to recover salvageable materials, significant investments will be necessary to replace irreparably damaged infrastructure, equipment, and furnishings.

Restoration activities will comply with all applicable standards, including state laws governing State construction projects, ASHRAE 90.1 (2013), and federal VA construction criteria. Funding will be covered through the Alabama Division of Risk Management and insurance reimbursement.

The incident, which occurred during a routine construction project on the roof, led to severe damage within the roofing system in the rear of the facility. Despite being contained to above the kitchen and industrial areas of the building, a majority of the structure also experienced water damage as crews worked several days to extinguish the fire.

Veterans who were evacuated to the Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center continue to receive exceptional care from HMR of Alabama. ADVA’s agreement with the facility will remain until restoration of the Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home is complete.

Command Sergeant Major Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home Floor Plan Damage Assessment Drawing.