Wolverine’s Iconic Dog Tags from 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' Slash Their Way Into Propstore’s Auction

Wolverine’s (Hugh Jackman) Dog Tags from X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Mutant memorabilia alert: A pivotal piece of Logan’s identity goes up for auction.

Any collector who has followed Wolverine’s journey knows these tags carry more than just metal—they carry meaning.” — Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore

LOS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore, one of the world’s leading film and TV memorabilia companies, is thrilled to announce that Wolverine’s (Hugh Jackman) Dog Tags from X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) will be available in its upcoming Online Entertainment Memorabilia Auction, taking place July 8–24, 2025 at Propstore.com. The lot is estimated to fetch between $2,000 and $6,000.Crafted for Hugh Jackman’s portrayal of Logan—a.k.a. Wolverine—these metal military-style dog tags are more than just props; they represent the cornerstone of the character’s haunted past, fractured identity, and his connection to a shadowy military experiment that transformed him into the weapon known as Wolverine. Bearing the name “Logan” and service number, the tags appear throughout the film, serving as one of the few tangible links to Logan’s humanity as he’s manipulated by the Weapon X program.X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), directed by Gavin Hood, delves into the untold backstory of the fan-favorite mutant, revealing his troubled relationship with his half-brother Victor Creed (Sabretooth), his tortured romance with Kayla Silverfox, and the painful events that ultimately lead to his amnesia and hardened lone-wolf persona. The film helped launch the solo Wolverine franchise and continued to cement Jackman’s legacy in the Marvel universe.“These dog tags are one of the most symbolic items in the X-Men film saga,” said Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore. “They’re a physical representation of Logan’s search for identity—he’s not just a mutant or a weapon, but a man struggling to reclaim his past. Any collector who has followed Wolverine’s journey knows these tags carry more than just metal—they carry meaning.”The dog tags are one of over 600 lots in the Propstore Online Entertainment Memorabilia Auction, which features an expansive selection of iconic items from beloved films and television series. Registration is now open, with bidding and the full catalog live on July 8. The auction will conclude on July 23 and 24.To register and gain early access to the full catalog, visit: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/479 Notes to EditorsFor further information, catalogue images, case studies, and interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comBidding is live until July 24, 2025:Dropbox link to images: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/vyooy8e1bspqjrmcpbuzc/AOU-GHRWTMxPzpx-zZzoItQ?rlkey=i83m0x5qv7l4os8y9meola3ke&dl=0 Please credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest entertainment memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Following its 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was honored again in 2024 with the King’s Award for Enterprise, the UK’s most prestigious recognition for business excellence.Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/Threads: @prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @propstore

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.