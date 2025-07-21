Folio.YVR Magazine Launches Summer Issue with Ultra-Luxury Real Estate, Powerful Philanthropy, and Creative Icons

Summer #35, Jamie Mann Photography

Summer 2025 issue spotlights ultra-luxury living, local changemakers, and global creativity, led by a $38.8M West Vancouver estate, philanthropy, and fashion.

Our Summer edition celebrates Vancouver’s vibrant voices, launching during PRIDE to honour creativity, individuality, and representation through bold art and inspiring community leadership.” — Helen Siwak, Publisher & EIC

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine proudly unveils its Summer 2025 edition, headlined by an exclusive look inside 1121 Crestline Road, a $38.8 million architectural masterpiece in West Vancouver’s British Properties. Created by Alex Vardi of the AV Brand, the residence features interiors designed in collaboration with the legendary Stefano Ricci team and incorporates early architectural vision by David Christopher of David Christopher Signature Estates. The result is a home that redefines West Coast opulence with precision craftsmanship and unmistakable grandeur.The second feature of note highlights the inspiring work of philanthropist Kasondra Herrendorf-Cohen. As the founder of Moms Offering More, CEO of the Herrendorf Family Foundation, and visionary behind Face of Today, Herrendorf-Cohen is building a legacy rooted in compassion, leadership, and empowerment for youth and families across Canada.“Our Summer edition is a vibrant celebration of the people who make our city extraordinary. Launching during PRIDE month, it was important for us to spotlight creativity in all its forms and colours—from bold artistic expression to powerful community leadership. This issue reflects the diverse voices, talents, and stories that define Vancouver. With stunning contributions from photographer Jamie Mann and the visionary LYLE XOX, we honour the beauty of individuality and the power of representation.” – Helen Siwak , Editor-in-Chief & Publisher, Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle MagazineJamie Mann’s photography, which spans global cities such as Dubai, Paris, Palm Springs, and Los Angeles, is celebrated alongside LYLE XOX’s surrealist self-portraits and the striking clay installations of Otani Workshop, whose mythic and haunting exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery stands out as one of the year’s most visually compelling.Readers will enjoy a luxury staycation at the Fairmont Waterfront, where Executive Chef Harris Sakalis showcases innovative plant-based cuisine and the rooftop apiary promotes sustainable food production in the heart of the city. The CELEBRATE feature offers a glimpse into a beautifully curated wedding at Hycroft Manor by Liting Chan of Paradise Events.Horology enthusiasts will appreciate OMEGA’s launch of the Seamaster Aqua Terra 30mm at 1931 Gallery Bistro and Roger Dubuis’ boutique debut at Vancouver’s historic Maison Birks. The section also explores the evolution of modern men's wear through Champlain, the label founded by Jonathan Richard and Cameron Con, which redefines luxury dressing for a new generation of professionals.Travel content includes the unveiling of Smithe House, Vancouver’s first aparthotel, offering a sophisticated long-stay experience in the heart of the city, and a serene getaway to Casa Brisa in Spain, shared by travel and beauty influencer Jan Van Vianen.In a strategic move to expand its luxury footprint, Folio.YVR welcomes Jade Massie as the magazine’s new Brand Agent. With a background in wellness and team leadership, Jade will be working closely with Siwak to develop high-impact collaborations and luxury brand campaigns as the magazine moves into its seventh year. Already in 2025, Folio.YVR has secured licensing deals with two Asian news agencies and is actively expanding its presence within European luxury hospitality and culinary sectors.With this edition, Folio.YVR continues to celebrate the bold ideas, remarkable people, and elevated experiences that make Vancouver a beacon of global luxury culture.About the CompanyFolio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine is Vancouver’s premier digital publication celebrating refined living, global experiences, and local excellence. Published eight times a year by EcoLuxLuv Communications and Marketing Inc. and led by Editor-in-Chief Helen Siwak, over 80% of its content originates from Canada’s West Coast. As a hybrid magazine and marketing vehicle, Folio.YVR is entirely ad-free and built on a sponsored content model, allowing for seamless storytelling that resonates with readers without disruption.The magazine focuses on luxury travel, fashion, design, fine dining, art, culture, and entrepreneurship, highlighting the people and experiences that define an elevated lifestyle. With more than 10,000 daily reads on Yumpu.com, digital distribution to over 70,000 business professionals each month, and affiliate networks across Canada and Asia, Folio.YVR is Canada’s only luxury digital magazine partnered with both the Luxury Lifestyle Awards and the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce and partner publication to PORTFOLIO.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine.

